6/1 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Asuka vs. Charlotte, Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins, Apollo Crews defends U.S. Title, Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a wide shot of the Performance Center, with trainees applauding as the Raw opening theme played. Phllips plugged that Drew McIntyre would face MVP tonight. Samoa JOe plugged the bowling contest between The Viking Raiders and Street Profits. Saxton plugged the Charlotte vs. Asuka. Phillips plugged the Rey Mysterio Retirement Ceremony.

-Seth Rollins made his ring entrance. They showed highlights of Seth last week beating down Humberto Carrillo until Aleister Black confronted him. Live in the ring, Seth said tonight is a big night. Austin Theory and Murphy sat at ringside and dutifully looked on. He said Aleister Black is confused about the Mysterio situation and has left him no choice but to enlighten him himself. He said if you know Rey as much as he does, he’s too humble and modest to come out to the ring and call himself a legend, so it’s his duty as a leader to appreciate Rey as a sacrifice for the greatest good of Monday Night Raw. He said it’s time to stop and let that sink in. He said this moment will live in time forever. He said in his darkest hour, Rey presented himself to him so he could stand before them and lead Raw into the future. Boos from the audience. He said to honor the end of Rey’s career, he has prepared a video package. “Let’s all take a moment to enjoy the greatness that is Rey Mysterio,” he said.

The video showed Rey up close and then standing up to wrestlers over the years and then diving onto them during matches. Back live, Seth said when his time comes, it would be his honor to personally induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Aleister Black ran out and attacked Seth. Seth bailed out to ringside where Murphy and Theory protected him. [c]

(1) SETH ROLLINS vs. ALEISTER BLACK

A couple minutes in, Seth bailed out to ringside again to regroup with Murphy and Theory after a flurry by Black. A distraction by Black opened him up for a Seth comeback. Seth mounted Black and punched away at him. Seth dove through the ropes and crashed into Black against the barricade. at 5:00. A minute later Black caught Seth with a kick, but Seth backdropped him over the top rope seconds later. When Murphy and Theory approached Black, Humberto ran out with a chair. His music played before he ran out or he could have really snuck up on them. [c]

Seth controlled the action after the break. Phillips said they will hear from Rey later with an update on his right eye, his future, and his family. Black rallied again and landed a cabrada for a two count. Humberto remained at ringside, looking on intensely. Black landed a German suplex into a bridge for a two count. Seth blocked Black Mass and landed a spining elbow and an enzuigiri followed by a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Black lifted his knees on a top rope Seth frog splash attempt. Black flipped off the top rope onto Seth on the floor as they cut to another break. [c]

A minute after returning live, Black caught a leaping Seth with a leaping knee to his face. Seth went down hard. Black staggered around and set up a Black Mass, but Murphy and Theory leaped onto the ring apron. Humberto grabbed them, but soon he was beaten down. Seth rolled up a distracted Black for a two count. Black came right back with his own roll-up for the three count. Seth sat up looking shocked.

WINNER: Black in 22:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. Big win for Black, too.)

-Afterward, Seth, Murphy, and Theory beat up Humbvberto and Black. Seth delivered a Stomp to Humberto. Murphy and Theory held Black as he called Seth a coward. Seth asked if he wanted to be a hero, because he warned him what would happen if he got in his way. He then delivered a Stomp to Black. Then Seth stood and closed his eyes and soaked up the moment.

-Phillips plugged Raw Talk, which returns on WWE Network tonight. Today WWE introduced a free version of WWE Network with reduced offerings and no credit card required.

-A sponsored video recap aired of Apollo Crews journey to the U.S. Title.

-Charly Caruso interviewed Angel Garza and Zelina Vega. A clip aired of Garza attacked KO’s leg from behind last week before then beating him in a match. Garza continued to flirt with Caruso as he responded to her question. He said in competition and seduction, one must always stay a step ahead. Vega said Garza’s win was triumphant. Garza said if someone is upset with his actions, they’ve never wanted something as badly as he does. She stared at him. Caruso thanked him for his time. He presented her with a rose and said, “No, thank you.” Vega yanked the rose away from her and stripped off the pedals.

(Keller’s Analysis: Where is the Garza-Caruso thing going?)

-Phillips hyped that Shawn Michaels was going to address Edge-Randy Orton next, “what could be the greatest wrestling match ever.” [c]

-Philips threw to Michaels talking about some of his greatest matches such as Ric Flair, John Cena, Kurt Angle, Diesel, Razor Ramon, Bret Hart, and Undertaker. He said they’d be there all day if he talked about all of his greatest matches. He said Edge and Orton have the set the stage for the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, “and I think you can deliver on it.” He said he’s going with Edge as his pick.

(Keller’s Analysis: Can something be done to get Shawn Michaels to talk like a regular human being on TV again? He’s just so needlessly a goof now, acting like a cartoon character for no reason. It’s like he watched Jon Stewart as Raw Guest Host and thought that was the ideal way he’d present himself in public the rest of his life. It’s like he’s constantly trying to make a baby or a toddler giggle at his over-the-top mannerisms and demeanor. It’s unbecoming and irritating.)

-A video package aired hyping the Drew-MVP match.

-Lana approached MVP and asked who he thinks he is by trying to get into her husband’s head. MVP shouted for her to be quiet. He said he likes her, but he has actual work to do to get ready for a match against the WWE Champion. He said he doesn’t have time or desire to get sucked into her attention-seeking drama she’s got going on. Lana said she has been hitting her tongue, but she sees him as nothing but a leech, using Bobby to revive his washed up career. MVP said it’s not remotely true, but even if it was, “wouldn’t that make two of us?” Lana hung her head, took a deep breath, then slapped MVP and walked away. [c]