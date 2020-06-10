6/10 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Jericho on commentary, FTR debut in-ring against The Butcher & The Blade, Guevara vs. Cabana, Cody vs. Marq Quen for TNT Title, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER
JUNE 10, 2020
AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST
BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Arena
This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to Dynamite for the foreseeable future.
Top 5 AEW Dynamite Moments 6/3/20
AEW Dark Results
- SCU defeated Low Rida & Fuego Del Sol
- 5 defeated Lee Johnson
- Santana & Ortiz defeated Musa & Brady Pierce
- The Butcher & The Blade defeated Pineapple Pete & Anthony Catena
- QT Marshall defeated Zack Clayton
- Christopher Daniels defeated Sonny Kiss
- Jurassic Express defeated Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler
- Jon Moxley defeated Robert Anthony
Latest Rankings Released
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/8JG5bHUAKe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 10, 2020
FTR Make Their In-Ring Debut
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (f/k/a The Revival) make their AEW in-ring debut tonight against The Butcher & The Blade. FTR first appeared on Dynamite two weeks ago
#FTR @DaxHarwood & @CashWheelerFTR make their #AEW in-ring debut TONIGHT against The Butcher & The Blade @andycomplains & @BraxtonSutter on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/j0SJGyqrE9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 10, 2020
Dynamite Matches and Segments
- Chris Jericho on commentary
- Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara
- FTR (f/k/a The Revival) vs. The Butcher & The Blade
- Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz vs. The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy
- Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford
- Cody (c) vs. Marq Quen for the TNT Championship
Tonight is the night!@Marq_Quen steps up to the plate to face your #AEW #TNTChampion the #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight & every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAK8wn for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/8HElTCOw5v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 10, 2020
Final Thoughts…
It is hard to overstate how talented Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are. My favorite wrestling match I’ve ever seen in person was The Rock vs. Mankind for the WWF Championship at a house show when I was 10 years old. But my SECOND favorite is a 2016 match between The Revival and American Alpha at an NXT show in Seattle. I could’ve watched them wrestle forever. Never before had I been so sucked into the story and psychology of a tag-team match–it was a masterpiece. FTR was never allowed to reach their full potential with WWE and I am excited to see what heights they can reach in a place like AEW.
I’m also excited to see Marq Quen in action. Every time Private Party is on screen lately, I say to myself “Oh yeah! What happened to those guys?” Their win over the Young Bucks during the inaugural Tag Team Championship tournament was a defining moment of the early episodes of dynamite–an indication that we were in for a wild ride, that anything could happen and expected results could never be taken for granted. They were off to a really hot start, and then just kind of disappeared. A lot of the perceived absence has to do with the pandemic and a generally deemphasized Tag Team division, but I am genuinely stoked to see (at least one of them) back in action!
CATCH UP… 6/3 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Cody vs. Jungle Boy, Omega & Hangman vs. Havoc & Sabian, Jericho vs. Cabana, former Revival interview with Schiavone
Leave a Reply