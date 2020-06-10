6/10 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Jericho on commentary, FTR debut in-ring against The Butcher & The Blade, Guevara vs. Cabana, Cody vs. Marq Quen for TNT Title, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

JUNE 10, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to Dynamite for the foreseeable future.

AEW Dark Results

SCU defeated Low Rida & Fuego Del Sol

5 defeated Lee Johnson

Santana & Ortiz defeated Musa & Brady Pierce

The Butcher & The Blade defeated Pineapple Pete & Anthony Catena

QT Marshall defeated Zack Clayton

Christopher Daniels defeated Sonny Kiss

Jurassic Express defeated Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler

Jon Moxley defeated Robert Anthony

Latest Rankings Released

FTR Make Their In-Ring Debut

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (f/k/a The Revival) make their AEW in-ring debut tonight against The Butcher & The Blade. FTR first appeared on Dynamite two weeks ago

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Chris Jericho on commentary

Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

FTR (f/k/a The Revival) vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz vs. The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy

Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford

Cody (c) vs. Marq Quen for the TNT Championship

Final Thoughts…

It is hard to overstate how talented Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are. My favorite wrestling match I’ve ever seen in person was The Rock vs. Mankind for the WWF Championship at a house show when I was 10 years old. But my SECOND favorite is a 2016 match between The Revival and American Alpha at an NXT show in Seattle. I could’ve watched them wrestle forever. Never before had I been so sucked into the story and psychology of a tag-team match–it was a masterpiece. FTR was never allowed to reach their full potential with WWE and I am excited to see what heights they can reach in a place like AEW.

I’m also excited to see Marq Quen in action. Every time Private Party is on screen lately, I say to myself “Oh yeah! What happened to those guys?” Their win over the Young Bucks during the inaugural Tag Team Championship tournament was a defining moment of the early episodes of dynamite–an indication that we were in for a wild ride, that anything could happen and expected results could never be taken for granted. They were off to a really hot start, and then just kind of disappeared. A lot of the perceived absence has to do with the pandemic and a generally deemphasized Tag Team division, but I am genuinely stoked to see (at least one of them) back in action!

