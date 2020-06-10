NJPW set to return with empty arena shows and eventually limited seating, NJPW Cup tournament and brackets announced UPDATED

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced at a press conference today that they will resume running live events on June 15. The June 15 event will have a mystery card which will be announced by the ring announcer at the beginning of event.

The New Japan Cup will run from June 16 through July 11 in Osaka, Japan. Fans will be allowed to attend, but the venue will be limited to one-third the normal capacity.

New Japan will also run an event on July 12 in Osaka, again with one-third fan capacity being enforced. The winner of the NJPW Cup will challenge IWGP Hvt. and IWGP IC Champion Tetsuya Naito on this event.

NJPW upcoming schedule:

JUNE 15 (empty arena event)

June 16 (NJPW Cup 2020)

Togi Makabe vs. Yota Tsuji

Tomohiro Ishii vs. El Desperado

Toru Yano vs. Jado

Tomoaki Honma vs. Hiromu Takahashi

June 17 (NJPW Cup 2020)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Gedo

Yuji Nagata vs. Minoru Suzuki

Yuya Uemura vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Gabriel Kidd vs. Taiji Ishimori

June 22 (NJPW Cup 2020)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi

Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. SANADA

SHO vs. Shingo Takagi

June 23 (NJPW Cup 2020)

Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. YOSHI-HASHI

YOH vs. BUSHI

Satoshi Kojima vs. EVIL

Hirooki Goto vs. Yujiro Takahashi

June 24 (NJPW Cup 2020)

Left side of the bracket second round matches

July 1 (NJPW Cup 2020)

Right side of the bracket second round matches

July 2 (NJPW Cup 2020)

Quarterfinals

July 3 (NJPW Cup 2020)

Semifinals

July 11 (NJPW Cup 2020, Osaka, Japan)

Finals

JULY 12 (Dominion 2020, Osaka, Japan)

IWGP Hvt. and IWGP IC Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. NJPW Cup 2020 winner

The entire press conference is available on video HERE.