6/15 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Backlash fallout including Drew & Truth vs. Lashley & MVP, Asuka vs. Jax rematch, Ric Flair appears

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw opening theme aired. Phillips then introduced the show as they showed applauding audience members (Performance Center trainees and NXT wrestlers). He hyped Drew McIntyre & R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP. Samoa Joe hyped a rematch for the WWE Raw Title between Asuka and Nia Jax. Saxton hyped the invitation by Seth Rollins for Dominic to step into the ring alone with Seth.

-Randy Orton made his ring entrance. Phillips said many people believe last night Orton and Edge had the greatest wrestling match ever. They went to the announcers on camera who noted that Edge suffered a torn triceps last night and required surgery. Orton struck a celebratory pose on the second rope. Phillips wondered if that was the end of Edge’s redemption story,

Orton said last night at Backlash he did what he said he was going to do. He said he humiliated and embarrassed Edge, and wrote the final chapter of his redemption story. He said he also gave him closure. He said he knew the minute he saw him in January when he saw him at the Royal Rumble, there was no way in hell he’d be the competitor he was back in the day. He said all he needed to do was let him help him, but he was too stubborn to trust him. He said he trusted Edge years ago when he saved him from his own destruction. He said at WrestleMania, he wasn’t the last man standing, but he stands there in the ring having won the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, which makes him the greatest professional wrestler ever. He said he doesn’t need a title to prove it. He said he wanted to thank Edge for igniting the fire in him that only burns at the expense of other legends. He said he helped him remember what it feels like to be The Legend Killer. He said he’d like to thank him in person. He said he’s not there, though, because he punt kicked him and tore his triceps right off the bone. He said he knew right when it happened and he could have ended it there, but he wanted him to suffer. He said he’s in a hospital recovering from doctors trying to surgically reattach that muscle to the bone. “Seems like you have another mountain to climb,” he said. “I hear you’re going to be cleared in July – July of 2029.” Boos from the audience. “Hopefully our paths cross again in, say, nine years.” He chuckled. Christian’s music played.

Christian asked him what kind of man he is. He said he thinks he’s cold, calculating, and a son of a bitch. Orton laughed. Christian said Edge’s career isn’t over. He said he’s known Edge his entire life and he won’t quit now or ever. He said when the time comes, Edge will get closure on his terms. “He’s coming back,” he said. Orton asked if it’s okay if he cuts him off now. Orton said this story is about him and Edge, not Christian. He said he’s jealous of his friend. He said he knows what Christian wants. “You want one more match,” he said. Christian denied it emphatically. Orton said he knows Christian isn’t medically cleared, but he offered to fight him in an unsanctioned match. Christian looked conflicted. Orton began to leave the ring, but stopped and said the offer expires at the end of the night. He said if Christian doesn’t accept it, it proves he’s a coward. The announcers said Christian has no business competing in the ring with his medical situation, especially someone the caliber of Orton.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s too bad about Edge, but Christian being on hand to represent him in pushing back against Orton’s gloating made for a really good overall segment. Orton was great here gloating. He also planted that seed with Drew McIntyre when he said he doesn’t need a title to be the greatest.)

-Backstage, Charly Caruso said they’ll await Christian’s decision on that “chilling offer.” She then interviewed Zelina Vega and Angel Garza. A replay aired of Apollo Crews beating Andrade, then the post-match argument with Garza and Andrade. Garza seemed to have zero remorse, smiling after the replay aired. He said Andrade must be hurting, but when you care deeply about something or someone, you have to let it go. Garza said he and Zelina feel bad for Kevin Owens. Vegas said Owens will be shown to be inferior. Garza flirtatiously suggested an in-ring interview with Charly. Andrade walked in and shook Garza’s hand and said said some words to Garza about getting over losing to Owens. Garza shrugged as if he didn’t understand him. [c]

(1) KEVIN OWENS vs. ANGEL GARZA (w/Zelina Vega)