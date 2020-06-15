HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT 6/15: Alt Perspective coverage of the live show in a crowd free environment including Backlash fallout, Asuka vs. Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship, a Ric Flair appearance, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT

JUNE 15, 2020

LIVE AND WITH NXT FANS FROM THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER IN ORLANDO, FL

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe, and Byron Saxton

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the standard Monday Night Raw intro video. When it ended, the announce team welcomed the audience to the show. Phillips recapped Drew McIntyre’s win over Bobby Lashley at Backlash before highlighting the events of the evening including Drew in tag team action, Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship, and the segment between Seth Rollins and Dominick Mysterio. When the announcer intro wrapped, Randy Orton made his way down to the ring. As he did, the announce team discussed Edge’s injury and showed a picture of Edge in surgery. They talked about Orton not being 100 percent today either as he posed on the ropes to the booing fans. From there, Orton spoke and said that he did exactly what he said he would do at Backlash. He said he embarrassed Edge and wrote the final chapter of his redemption story. Orton said all Edge needed to do was let him help him and trust him after his return, but that Edge was stubborn instead. Orton continued and said that at WrestleMania he wasn’t the last man standing, but that he stood there tonight as the greatest wrestler after having the greatest wrestling match ever. From there, Orton thanked Edge for helping him remember what it meant to be the legend killer. He said that he wanted to thank Edge in person, but couldn’t because he tore his tricep clean off the bone. Orton said he knew when it happened in the match and could have ended it right then, but that Edge needed to suffer.

Heydorn’s Analysis: As Orton delivered those lines he looked right into the camera and addressed Edge and the audience directly. Smart and the work of someone figuring out the empty arena environment. He looked cold here and it made the words more impactful. Well done.

Orton said that Edge has another mountain to climb now and that he heard Edge was to be cleared in July. From there, he confirmed July 2029 and said that maybe their paths would cross again then. When he finished, Christian made his entrance and confronted Orton in the ring. Christian picked up a microphone and asked what kind of man Randy Orton was. He said that he sees an Orton who is cold, calculated, and a son of a bitch. Orton smiled, but Christian continued. He said that Edge’s career wasn’t over and that he wouldn’t quit. He said that Edge would get his closure on his terms and not Orton’s. In response, Orton said that the story wasn’t about Christian, but only he and Edge. He called Christian jealous of Edge, but said that he sees a look in Christian’s eyes. Orton said he knows what that look means and that it means he wants one more match. Christian denied it, but Orton pressed on and said that he, like Edge, walked away too soon. Orton said that he knows that Christian isn’t cleared, but that they could have unsanctioned match to get around that stipulation. Orton said that the offer ends by the end of the night and that if he doesn’t go for it, he’d just be a coward. Orton then walked away as Christian looked on in confusion.

Heydorn’s Analysis: A good segment overall. Orton gloated in the right way and stayed in his cold lane in challenging Christian. Christian, though a little over the top with his mannerisms played his part well too. I like Christian accepting or not accepting as a hook for the show that will weave through until the end. Nothing fancy here, but it worked.

-Charly Caruso interviewed Angel Garza and Zelina Vega backstage. Before they spoke Caruso cued up clips of Apollo Crews beating Andrade at Backlash. When it ended, Vega spoke and said that there wasn’t any dissension in their group. Garza said he was trying to help Andrade at Backlash, and though Andrade is upset, he needed to be willing to let it go. Garza and Vega said they felt for Andrade, but also for Kevin Owens too. From there, Andrade walked into the shot and wished Garza good luck in his match against Kevin Owens before walking out of the shot. From there, the announcers said that that match was next before tossing to a commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, Kevin Owens made his entrance to the ring. Once he got there, Angel Garza walked out with Zelina Vega. After he finished and stood in the ring, the bell rang, and the match began.

(1) KEVIN OWENS vs. ANGEL GARZA w/Zelina Vega

Owens unloaded to start the match and as he did, Andrade walked out. This distracted Garza, which allowed Owens to maintain his control. From there, the action went back and forth until Owens took over again and tossed Garza out of the ring. There, Andrade and Garza got into until Zelina Vega broke them up. She then told them both she was sick of them and walked back up the ramp as the show went to commercial break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: Ok, where did this dissension start? People aren’t invested here because the context around their differences and anger toward each other is muddy.

After the break, the action continued. Owens tried for a running cannon ball, but Garza moved out of the way and connected with a top rope dropkick. Garza then made the cover, but only got a two count. Out of the pin, Garza put Owens in a knee bar submission. Owens battled out and hit a series of strikes before being held up by Andrade in the ropes. Owens went after Andrade, but the referee stopped him. From there, Andrade tried to keep attacking Owens which distracted the referee. Garza tried to refocus him, but got a Stunner. Owens then made the cover for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Owens via pinfall

-After the match, Andrade and Garza yelled at each other in the ring. Vega walked out and told them to stop fighting against each other, but to fight together because they wanted the same thing. Vega then demanded that both of them leave wit her together. Both did and then the announcers recapped the Backlash events between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Heydorn’s Analysis: So, no storyline progression then? How can we still be at the same place today that we were a month ago? With that going on, what is enticing people to keep tuning in? As for Owens, this is a rough spot. Even after a major WrestleMania match and moment, he’s as cold as ice once again.

-When the video ended, MVP talked to Bobby Lashley backstage. MVP told Lashley that everything would be ok. As the interviewer asked questions, MVP said he didn’t want to be bothered as they prepped for their match. MVP then addressed the Backlash loss. He said that due to things out of his control at Backlash, he was cheated out of his opportunity. MVP said that he and Bobby were going to address those circumstances before walking out of the shot as the show went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, Bobby Lashley made his entrance with MVP. Once he got to the ring, MVP spoke and said he wanted to cut to the chase. He said that at Backlash, Bobby Lashley had his night ruined and that Drew McIntyre took advantage of the situation. From there, MVP called out Lana and said that it was her fault that Lashley lost his title opportunity. MVP called out Drew for hiding behind Lana and not offering a rematch to Lashley on the spot. Lana then walked out and said that it was Lashley’s fault for forcing Lana to not join them at the ring for the title match. Lana said that she does everything for her Bobby and that everything good that happened to Lashley was because of her. She blamed MVP and called him snake that was manipulating Lashley. In response, MVP said that before he showed up Lashley never had good opportunities. Lana said that before MVP they were on a hot streak. Lashley then spoke up and said that Lana made his moment all about her. Lashley talked to Lana and said that he was tired of his life being thrown up on social media. Lana and Lashley went back and forth about their sex life until Lashley said that he wanted a divorce. Lana looked stunned as the audience chanted “Jerry.” From there, MVP and Lashley walked off together as Lana looked bewildered in the ring.

Heydorn’s Analysis: That “Jerry” chant hits the nail right on the head. Ironic that it came from WWE’s planted crowd, but that’s a different issue. Looks like more Lana and Lashley nonsense here. Even with this divorce going on, WWE needs to keep Lashley in the serious lane. He thrived there in the build to Lashley. Sidebar – should Drew McIntyre be anywhere near this “Jerry-like” material? It seems counter productive to his mission statement and a deviation from a path that is working for him. Be careful, WWE.

-Once Lashley and MVP got to the back, the announce team cued up a highlight recap video that detailed the rivalry between the Street Profits and Viking Raiders.

-After the recap video, the Viking Raiders and Street Profits were interview backstages. They talked about combining their powers last night as the Viking Profits. From there, Akira Tozawa and the ninjas showed up. Ford and Dawkins said they would throw down at anytime. In response, Tozawa summoned his large ninja and laughed. The Viking Raiders attempted to go after him, but the Street Profits held him back. They then discussed what they were going to do about that situation as the show went to commercial break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: Doubling down on this huh? Ok then. The longer this goes on, the further away either team gets from the ability to get back to being a competitive tag team with championship aspirations.

-Out of the break, the Street Profits and Viking Raiders made their entrance. Once they got to the ring, Tozawa’s ninjas appeared on the other side of the ring and the match began.

(2) THE STREET PROFITS & THE VIKING RAIDERS vs. AKIRA TOZAWA’S NINJA’S

Both teams beat up the Ninjas as Tozawa looked on. They quickly won the match after a Frog Splash from Montez Ford which he followed with a cover for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Street Profits and Viking Raiders

-After the match, the large ninja and Tozawa taunted the Street Profits and Viking Raiders in the ring. From there, the Big Show walked out and helped both teams fight the ninjas off. Show demolished all of them and smiled in the ring.

Heydorn’s Analysis: So, this ninja thing is real then? Good grief. What a poor waste of great talent in both the Street Profits and Viking Raiders. Such a shame.

-Seth Rollins was interviewed backstage. Rollins told Charly it was good to see her and that Dominick was there against his father’s wishes. Seth said that it made him happy that he was there because he was needed there. Rollins said he would be in the ring to deliver a message to Rey. Seth then walked off as the show went to commercial break. (c)

[HOUR TWO]

-Out of the break, the announce team recapped the events from earlier in the night between Christian and Randy Orton. When the recap ended, Christian was shown talking on a cell phone backstage. He said he didn’t know what he was going to do, but couldn’t let Randy get away with what he did. From there, the announce team debated whether or not Christian should compete later in the night. When the debated ended, the announce team cued up clips of how the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio began. When those ended, Seth Rollins walked to the ring. Once he got to the ring, he grabbed a microphone and spoke to the booing crowd. Rollins said that last week he kindly invited Rey Mysterio to come to Raw because he wanted to have a conversation with him to clear the air. Rollins said that Rey Mysterio was a hero and that he sacrificed himself for the greater good and future of Monday Night Raw. Rollins said that Rey took the cowards way out and decided not to show up. Seth said that Rey’s son, Dominick, decided to show up to the building to handle the matter for his family. From there, Rey Mysterio appeared on the big screen and warned Seth about what would happen to him if he hurt Dominick. Rollins said he would never want to hurt Dominick because he wanted to help him. Rollins told Rey to do his fatherly duties and help Seth help his son. Rollins said that he wanted Rey to tell Dominick to join him. In response, Rey said that Dominick would never join him. Seth responded that he better because if he didn’t he would be a part of the problem and would need to be sacrificed himself. Rey told Seth to watch himself or he would pay a price. Seth then continued and said that Dominick could stand next to him on the right side of history or make the choice that Rey made and become a sacrifice as well. Rollins got down to his knees and continued to address Rey. From there, Dominick attacked Rollins from behind. He beat Rollins up and tossed him into the ring steps. Murphy and Theory ran down to make the save, but Dominick outsmarted them too. He evaded

Heydorn’s Analysis: A decent little promo from Rollins. The Dominick attacked worked too to establish him outside of his Dad. I’m intrigued with where they go here. Because of the nature of the feud, Rollins getting his heel revenge on Dominick should make for some dramatic storytelling and television.

-Lashley and MVP were shown talking backstage before being interrupted by R-Truth. MVP asked him what he wanted and Truth said he wanted to give his condolences for losing his WWE Championship opportunity at Backlash and the divorce. Lashley asked Truth if he was joking at his expense. Truth said he was because he was teaming with Drew McIntyre later. Lashley said that was later though and Truth ran off. The show then went to commercial break. (c)