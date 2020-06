SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan and Tyler talk with former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle. Dalton talks about the day he beat Cody for the title and about sea turtles! It is a true Dalton interview that you do not want to miss.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO