News Ticker

Jimmy Havoc on leave from AEW, to receive treatment and counseling to address substance abuse issues after ex-girlfriend details her dating experience

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

June 22, 2020


Jimmy Havoc (photo AllEliteWrestling.com)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jimmy Havoc, a featured wrestler in AEW Dynamite teaming with Kip Sabian most recently, has been pulled from the active roster. AEW issued a statement that Havoc will be receiving treatment and counseling to address mental health and substance abuse issues, some of which have been highlighted as part of the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter since last Thursday.

AEW stated: “We are evaluating his status with our company are will address it when he has successfully completed his rehabilitation.”

Rebecca Crow wrote a detailed story of dating Jimmy Havoc for nearly three years and posted it on Twitter. She spoke of verbal abuse, self-harm, and suicide threats that prompted her to get treatment.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019