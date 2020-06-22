Jimmy Havoc on leave from AEW, to receive treatment and counseling to address substance abuse issues after ex-girlfriend details her dating experience

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jimmy Havoc, a featured wrestler in AEW Dynamite teaming with Kip Sabian most recently, has been pulled from the active roster. AEW issued a statement that Havoc will be receiving treatment and counseling to address mental health and substance abuse issues, some of which have been highlighted as part of the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter since last Thursday.

AEW stated: “We are evaluating his status with our company are will address it when he has successfully completed his rehabilitation.”

Rebecca Crow wrote a detailed story of dating Jimmy Havoc for nearly three years and posted it on Twitter. She spoke of verbal abuse, self-harm, and suicide threats that prompted her to get treatment.

We wish Jimmy Havoc all the best as he receives treatment and counseling in an effort to overcome the mental health and substance abuse challenges in his life. pic.twitter.com/mh0hudsPuW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 19, 2020

This story isn’t in any order. A lot of my memory of this abuse is disordered because i was battling drink and substance abuse to cope. That DOES NOT make it invalid.

I’m #speakingout because I dont want anyone else to be hurt. And I don’t think i’m alone.

TW: relationship abuse pic.twitter.com/JTRmKGCDoT — REBECCA CROW (she/her/they) (@katsandcrows) June 18, 2020