6/22 NEW JAPAN CUP – NIGHT 3: Rich Fann’s report on Taichi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, ZSJ vs. Ibushi, Sho vs. Takagi, Taguchu vs. Sanada

(1) Gabriel Kidd & Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji & Yuji Nagata vs. Suzuki-Gun (Douki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki) – Eight-Man Tag

WINNERS: El Desperado of Suzuki-Gun by pinfall (Pinche Loco) at 10:33

(Fann’s Analysis: Traditional New Japan eight-man opener, but Suzuki focused on Nagata after his loss to Blue Justice the night before reeked of a sore loser. Post match, Nagata told the young lions that they needed to get tired of being bullied by Suzuki and fight back.)

(2) Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Sanada – New Japan Cup 2020 First Round Match

WINNER: Sanada by pinfall (O’Conner Bridge) in 15:47

(Fann’s Analysis: Taguchi spent the match focused on quick pins and his typical rear-end based offense. The ability for SANADA to outsmart the wily vet with his quick pin of his own was respected by Taguchi, who took SANADA’s shirt as a gift post match.)

(3) Sho vs. Shingo Takagi – New Japan Cup 2020 First Round Match

WINNER: Sho by pinfall (Shock Arrow) in 17:06

(Fann’s Analysis: This match was Sho proving that he could hang with the heavyweights. Sho and Shingo gave one of the best performances of the empty arena era of wrestling. So good was this match, that during the commentary you heard the screams of the announce team not through their mic, but through the echo of the arena as they were that loud. The spike of the Shock Arrow at the end was thunderous..)

(4) Kota Ibushi vs. Zach Sabre Jr. — New Japan Cup 2020 First Round Match

WINNER: Kota Ibushi by pinfall (Kamigoye) in 15:15

(Fann’s Analysis: Really fun transition in this match from hold-counterhold ZSJ / Ibushi goodness into Ibushi’s decision to go nearer towards “Dead Eyes Ibushi” and murder Zack. With Zack attempted stretch and submit plan in motion, Ibushi just said “nah” and made the Vegan Suzuki-Gun member eat a Kamigoye and take the loss.)

(5) Taichi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi – New Japan Cup 2020 First Round Match

WINNER: Taichi by pinfall (Black Mephitso) in 21:51

(Fann’s Analysis: Huge upset here with Taichi’s win over the Ace of the Universe. Despite the low blow / Gedo Clutch attempt near the end game of the match, the finish was as clean a win as Taichi could get against Tanahashi. The post-match beatdown of Ibushi, and placement of him on top of Tana gives me hope that an Ishii – Taichi final could in fact happen.)

Overall Thoughts (8.5): Sho-Shingo makes this night must watch, but the Taichi vs. Tanahashi match, as well as the ZSJ vs. Ibushi match were not bad as well. Overall the card was solid and quick, and despite the shenanigans with Douki in the midpoint of the Tanahashi match, this night was an interesting “upset special” evening you’d expect at some point in the New Japan Cup.

