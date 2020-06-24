News Ticker

Jon Moxley and Q.T. Marshall pulled from Dynamite tonight due to COVID-19 contact concerns

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

June 24, 2020


AEW has pulled two wrestlers from tonight’s Dynamite program on TNT due to COVID-19 concerns.

Jon Moxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVDID-19. (It should be noted Moxley lives with his wife, Renee Young, who often has close unnecessarily contact with a lot of wrestlers in WWE as part of how WWE utilizes her on its TV shows.)

AEW President Tony Khan wrote on Twitter: “Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on ahead of their title fight.”

Q.T. Marshall, who was scheduled to team with Dustin Rhodes tonight against FTR, had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. He has been pulled from the show and instead So Cal Uncensored will face FTR.

Khan wrote: “Since last week’s show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us.”

