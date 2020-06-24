Jon Moxley and Q.T. Marshall pulled from Dynamite tonight due to COVID-19 contact concerns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has pulled two wrestlers from tonight’s Dynamite program on TNT due to COVID-19 concerns.

Jon Moxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVDID-19. (It should be noted Moxley lives with his wife, Renee Young, who often has close unnecessarily contact with a lot of wrestlers in WWE as part of how WWE utilizes her on its TV shows.)

AEW President Tony Khan wrote on Twitter: “Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight.”

Q.T. Marshall, who was scheduled to team with Dustin Rhodes tonight against FTR, had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. He has been pulled from the show and instead So Cal Uncensored will face FTR.

Khan wrote: “Since last week’s show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us.”

