New travel restrictions could disrupt planned travel for wrestlers and personnel for AEW and WWE in Florida

Connecticut, the home of WWE’s headquarters and state of residence for Vince McMahon and most WWE personnel, has imposed a new travel restriction requiring a 14-day quarantine of anyone traveling to a high-risk state (meaning a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average). That restriction as of the latest test results today applies to Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, and Texas. Florida is the home to both AEW and WWE tapings.

The restriction, which begins at midnight tonight, includes Connecticut and bordering states New York and New Jersey. Anyone arriving back to those states from Florida would be required to quaranatine for 14 days. In theory, that would mean anyone attending a taping at the Performance Center would have to quarantine for 14 days after returning to any of those three states. It’s possible that if a negative COVID-19 test result can be produced, exceptions will be made.

AEW produced their weekly AEW Dynamite series for weeks utilizing almost exclusively local talent that drove to the Jacksonville, Fla. taping and might have to return to that approach. WWE lately has been relying on talent and personnel flying from across the country, although many wrestlers live within driving distance of the tapings. WWE has run some shows early in the pandemic with skeleton crews and might have to return to that. WWE staff and executives from the three state area with restrictions appear to be limited to traveling every two weeks at most.

