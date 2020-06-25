ROH booker and talent Marty Scurll issues second statement on sexual assault allegations, says he hopes to be an agent of change in the industry

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Marty Scurll has issued a second statement regarding his sexual encounter with a 16 year old in England after she had worked at an IPW wrestling show on Twitter. The woman accused Scurll of sexually assaulting her in a hotel hallway before he was forced to leave when he friend arrived on the scene.

Scurll denied the allegations from the woman on Twitter and considered their encounter consensual. Scurll referenced that his encounter with the woman was technically legal in England in his statement as well.

Today, Scurll issued a follow up statement on Twitter. Scurll again said the encounter was consensual and said he lacked good judgment when he had the sexual encounter with his accuser. Scurll said that he recognizes there is a problem with the wrestling system in the U.K. and how young women have been groomed by people in positions of power. Scurll concluded that he wanted to help be an agent of change in the wrestling industry.

PWTorch has reached out to ROH multiple times for a statement on the issue, but they have not issued one as of this writing.

You can read Scurll’s entire statement below: