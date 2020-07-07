FREE PODCAST 7/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot & Fear spotlight Texas promotion Reality of Wrestling, discuss Kairi Sane rumors, Banks-Shirai, WWE doing intergender wrestling (75 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Now We’re On Again.” This week, Emily Fear and Harley R. Pageot take an in-depth look at Booker T’s promotion Reality of Wrestling out of Texas including matches from Kylie Rae, Hyan, Alex Gracia, and Ember Moon. Plus, Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai draws ratings, Rhea Ripley wrestles Robert Stone on NXT, and rumors of Kairi Sane leaving WWE to return to Japan.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO