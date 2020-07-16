IMPACT SLAMMIVERSARY PPV PRIMER 7/18: Catch up on the storylines and see predictions for Saturday night’s event including Ace Austin vs. Edwards vs. Miguel vs. Mystery Entrant for Impact World Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Slammiversary is one of Impact Wrestling’s most important pay-per-views of the year and this year they have all but promised and oncoming seismic shift in the promotion. With a bevy of free agents available to show up and make waves, they may just deliver. I am simultaneously excited and apprehensive since any influx of new talent can either reinforce or diminish the current roster. Most impressive is how Impact was able to salvage this PPV when their plans were as ravaged as they were by the current pandemic and roster churn.

Oh yeah, look for my PPV report on Saturday night right here at PWTorch.com. And PWTorch VIP members, look for a post-PPV podcast with Mike McMahon & Andrew Soucek from the PWTorch Dailycast this weekend too.

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. ??? – Impact World Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: Four men face off in an attempt to win the vacant Impact World Championship.

Ace Austin has had issues with both of the known competitors in this match, most recently with Trey Miguel. Trey has been taken out on several occasions by Madman Fulton under the direction of Austin, so this match is personal for Trey. Eddie Edwards had been in a position to either be or win the number one contender spot for the title and hasn’t had the opportunity to get the shot due to a myriad of reasons from a pandemic, to roster churn. Finally, he gets his opportunity. As far as the fourth mystery opponent, well…

Predictions: Recent promos have convinced me Ace can be taken seriously as a champion even though I’d still hold off on crowning him. Trey isn’t ready. Eddie Edwards would be the safest choice. However, I’m sure Impact is going to want people talking so it would make sense if it is the mystery wrestler. The most likely candidate for me would be EC3 in whatever new gimmick he’ll be sporting, likely with Gallows and Anderson at his side. I also have the former Rusev or Austin Aries as a long shots.

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo – Impact Knockouts Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Deonna Purrazzo made an impact in her debut going straight after the champion Jordynne Grace and in order to extract revenge, Grace gives her a shot at the title.

After retaining her belt when she faced Taya Valkyrie in a rematch, Deonna Purrazzo ambushed the champion, Jordynne Grace, making her presence felt. It wouldn’t be the last time Grace was blindsided by the Virtuosa. Fed up and wanting to get her hands on Purrazzo, Grace offered up her championship letting Purrazzo skip to the front of the line, just as Purrazzo planned. Grace got a little taste of retribution at the contract but Purrazzo was able to get away.

Prediction: I like Grace as champion a lot. It is doing a lot to help in her development, and I wish she holds the belt for a long time. Unfortunately, I can’t see who is next for her unless they are bringing in someone from the outside. Plus, with the impact Purrazzo made upon her debut, it would be a shame to lose that momentum. I’ve got Purrazzo dethroning Grace, maybe with some outside help.

The North vs. The World’s Most Dangerous Tag Team – Impact Tag Team Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Recent enemies, Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan, try to set aside their differences to win tag team gold held by Ethan Page and Josh Alexander.

Seemingly bored at their success and frustrated by the lack of attention they believe their championship run affords them, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander picked a fight with Ken Shamrock, waylaying him. Outnumbered when he sought revenge, his enemy, Sami Callihan, helped Shamrock out. Coming together against a common foe, the rivals confirmed their mutual dislike and distrust of each other but also the respect for their respective toughness. They believe that together they can defeat The North and become tag team champions.

Prediction: Like with Grace, I like The North carrying the titles and hope they retain, but I think Impact goes the route of having an odd couple tag team as champs, only to implode later. The World’s Most Dangerous Team wins.

Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey – Impact X Division Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Chris Bey has been manipulating Johnny Swinger to use him as an advantage against Willie Mack, but now that Swinger knows what is going on, is the advantage on Mack’s side?

Chris Bey has lived up to his sobriquet, the Ultimate Finesser, as he has manipulated people and events to make Willie Mack’s life more difficult in the hopes of weakening him before their match at Slammiversary. Johnny Swinger was to be the lynchpin in the plan to win the championship, but Swinger got himself barred from being at ringside. Swinger was able to get the official to rescind the order. However, Swinger overheard Bey bragging about how he was “finessing” Swinger. Swinger lied to Bey claiming he is still barred.

Prediction: Johnny Swinger is the big wild card here. Does he try helping Willie Mack win? Does he try to help Mack only to end up costing him the belt? I think it’s the latter and Bey wins.

Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer – Old School Rules TNA World Heavyweight Championship match???

Story in a nutshell: Tommy Dreamer is tired of Moose’s disrespectful actions and seeks to hit him where it hurts, taking the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, whether it’s active or not.

Since stealing the belt at the TNA special, Moose has been claiming that he is the top champion in Impact. Most who have had encounters with Moose have either ignored or played into his delusions until he has a run in with Tommy Dreamer. Tommy accused Moose of lacking work ethic and claiming that he is a waste of God-given talent. Moose then granted Tommy a title match.

Prediction: Moose wins. However, I can’t discount former TNA talent getting involved in this one.

Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeh vs. Madison Rayne vs. Rosemary vs. Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie – Gauntlet for the Gold for the number one contender for the Impact Knockouts Championship

Story in a nutshell: A gauntlet match for the chance to face the Knockouts Champion.

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz have been tagging together and have been feuding with Havok and Nevaeh who have also had recent issues with Kimber Lee. Susie has been able to keep her Su Yung persona under control as of late and has been allied with Kylie Rae who have been involved in some encounters with the odd couple team of Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary who are also involved in a relationship triangle with John E. Bravo in the mix. Rayne has been doing color commentary with Josh Mathews and running a talk show segment. Alisha Edwards has been Eddie Edwards’s wife. These are the personalities that will vie for the opportunity to be the number one contender for the title.

Prediction: Since I think Deonna Purrazzo is winning the title, I think a face wins this one, and the two most likely ones to come on top are Kylie Rae as my top choice or Susie/Su Yung as my second.

Overriding prediction: All of the previous predictions are overridden by my overall prediction, there will be an invasion angle with former TNA talent. This may be sprinkled throughout the show, or as a big angle in the main event.

RECOMMENDED: IMPACT WRESTLING HITS & MISSES: Final Slammiversary hype, Cinematic Street Fight with Rhino vs. Hernandez, Purrazzo and Grace contract signing, XXXL vs. The Deaners, Dreamer & Crazzy Steve vs. Moose & a partner