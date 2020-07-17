VIP AUDIO 7/16 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 (54 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Extreme Rules 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in an Eye for an Eye Match, Sasha Banks vs. Asuka for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt in a Swamp Match, and more. Enjoy!

