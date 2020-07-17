LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 7/17: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Styles vs. Riddle IC title match, final Extreme Rules hype, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 17, 2020

ORLANDO, FL AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-Following the standard Smackdown intro, the show crashed to A.J. Styles backstage, set to dramatic music, talking up his Intercontinental title defense. He said though Riddle beat him once, he’s just a flash in the pan and Smackdown is still the house that A.J. Styles built.

The screen cut to Matt Riddle. He wondered what “A.J.” stood for, “Arrogant jackass?” Flash to Daniel Bryan, who predicted Matt Riddle would win the title tonight.

Rapid succession previews for the rest of the show followed. Alexa Bliss previewed her Moment of Bliss with a mystery guest. The Miz and John Morrison talked about facing Braun Strowman tonight. Miz asked Morrison if he was scared, Morrison said he was. Braun Strowman said the horror show might start tonight. “I just hope Bray Wyatt is watching.”

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura promised to become tag team champions on Sunday. Cesaro said they’d find out tonight whether it would be a tables match, or a steel cage match. New Day refuted, then the music faded out. Big E gave his typical introduction, and the camera switched to ringside.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was a unique, whirlwind opening. I applaud WWE for trying something new here, and I think this could work on occasion with some tweaking. It felt a little overly choreographed, like wrestlers waiting in line for their turn to deliver their verse of a song, but in general, I think it’s a net positive to have the talent sound excited about their stories and upcoming matches rather than always relying on the same cold open from Michael Cole and Corey Graves.)

-Michael Cole said there’s a “main event” feel on tonight’s show, just two days before Extreme Rules. New Day danced to the ring and tossed their entrance coats at Corey Graves. Cole threw to a recap of last night’s tag team title main event. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro headed to the ring. Cole said the winner of this match gets to choose the stipulation for Sunday’s tag title match – tables match or steel cage match.

(1) BIG E (w/ Kofi Kingston) vs. CESARO (w/ Shinsuke Nakamura)

Big E exploded into a clothesline as soon as the bell rang, then quickly tossed Cesaro to the outside. Big E followed him to the floor, then drove Cesaro into the steps at ringside. Big E tossed Cesaro back in the ring, then charged him. Cesaro sidestepped, sending Big E crashing into the ring post.

Cesaro kicked Big E to the floor, then slammed him into the ring post a second time. Back in the ring, Cesaro ascended the turnbuckle and dove onto Big E for a takedown, covering him for a two count. Cesaro slapped on a face lock. Big E battled to his feet, but Cesaro quickly cut him off with a big body slam for another two count.

Cesaro climbed the ropes again, diving for a double axe handle. Big E caught him and gave him a big overhead belly-to-belly throw. Big E gyrated, hit the ropes, then hit a big splash. Cesaro rose, but Big E dumped him onto the apron and bounced his head off the ring post. Big E followed up with a big splash on the apron as Cole sent the show to commercial.

Cesaro hit Big E with a big corner uppercut out of the break. He tried for another, but Big E stopped him dead in his tracks with a huge uranage. Big E turned Cesaro’s leg over and hoisted him into the stretch muffler submission hold. Cesaro struggled briefly, but rolled through it in a roll up for a quick two count. Cesaro transitioned into the swing, then turned Big E over into the sharpshooter. Big E reached for the ropes, but Cesaro reached back, grabbed his arm and transitioned seamlessly into a crossface.

Shinsuke Nakamura dropped Kofi Kingston on the outside. Big E powered out of the hold and scooped Cesaro. Nakamura leapt onto the apron, distracting Big E long enough for Cesaro to slide out and temporarily obscure the vision of the referee. Nakamura kicked Big E in the face. Big E wandered into Cesaro, who hit the Neutralizer for a three count.

WINNER: Cesaro in 10:00

Cesaro and Nakamura retrieved a table from the outside, but were quickly taken out by Kofi Kingston diving onto them. Kofi set up the table as Big E recovered. They set Cesaro up on the table, but Shinsuke pulled him away and the pair escaped up the ramp.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was sort of everything wrong with the tag division in a nutshell – the tag team champions lose regularly without much consequence, especially when they’re in singles matches. This isn’t unique to just New Day, it’s been the case for all recent tag champions. Last week’s angle seemed poised to all but guarantee a tables match, and tonight’s post-match angle further solidified that, yet we were subjected to an “either/or” with a steel cage suddenly being thrown in the mix, all because of some mystery vote for Dollar General customers that had never once been mentioned until tonight. The match itself was solid enough. Big E and Cesaro are great, and have good chemistry.)

-Backstage, Kayla Braxton welcomed King Corbin. She asked about his antagonistic relationship with Matt Riddle. Corbin said Riddle started it, and said Styles will beat Riddle quickly and decisively. Braxton asked if that means Riddle’s debut win meant nothing. Corbin said it’s the honeymoon phase. He said Riddle is playing with fire and he’s going to get burned. “When A.J. Styles is done pummeling Matt Riddle into the mat, people are going to realize the bro is nothing more than a little boy.”

-The ring crew was shown setting up for A Moment of Bliss. Corey Graves teased the show’s mystery guest and said it was coming up next.

-Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro discussed their win backstage following the break. Cesaro said he and Nakamura earned the ability to choose the stipulation the hard way. Nakamura debated the merits of choosing a steel cage, but Cesaro quickly shut him down, citing the idea of New Day “gyrating against the steel.” They quickly came to a conclusion of a tables match, as expected.

-Back at ringside, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were already seated in their chairs on the set of A Moment of Bliss. Bliss said she wants to talk about something near and dear to their hearts. Nikki Cross interrupted, saying she wants to honor the Women’s Evolution. Bliss said Cross must be a mind reader.

Bliss called herself clairvoyant. Cross launched into a story about her Aunt Claire. Bliss explained what she meant, and said she predicts the L.A. Lakers to win the NBA title, Matt Riddle to win the Intercontinental title, and Braun Strowman to defeat Bray Wyatt on Sunday. Finally, she said she predicts her guest tonight to “tear the roof off the place.”

Nikki Cross assumed Bliss must be talking about her. She launched into a promo about her feud with Bayley and promised to become the next Smackdown Women’s champion. Bliss let her go for a bit, then asked her to bring it down a bit. Bliss apologized, saying Nikki isn’t actually her special guest. Bayley’s music interrupted. She and Sasha Banks headed to the ring.

Bayley called them embarrassing. Sasha said Nikki Cross will be back in the shadow of Alexa Bliss following Extreme Rules. Bayley mentioned the women’s evolution, but said they forgot to give credit where it’s due. She called herself and Sasha the architects of the evolution. “You’re welcome,’ Sasha said.

Bayley admonished a camera man for blocking her path to the steps. Bayley said she had a prediction of her own – that she’d defeat Nikki Cross and Sasha Banks would beat Asuka. Bliss said that’s “sweet”, but they didn’t let her finish introducing her mystery guest. Asuka’s music hit and she danced onto the stage.

Banks and Bayley blindsided Bliss and Cross. Asuka rushed to the ring, which sent Banks and Bayley running. Alexa Bliss said these four need to settle their issues in the ring, and asked for a referee. The show cut to commercial.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Huh? What was the point of any of that? There’s no “mystery” about Asuka being on the show. In fact, I half expected it given the match with Sasha on Sunday. WWE is inherently bad at delivering on these types of surprises, but this one seemed particularly egregious.)

-Matt Riddle was shown warming up with Drew Gulak backstage. Cole said “experts” would weigh in on the match throughout the night. Daniel Bryan was up first, via cell phone video. He said Styles could be a great fighting champion if he embraces the opportunity, but his reign could be short-lived given the fire he’s seen in Matt Riddle.

(2) NIKKI CROSS & ASUKA (w/ Alexa Bliss) vs. SASHA BANKS & BAYLEY

The bell rang as soon as the show cut back to ringside. Bayley and Asuka started things out, but Nikki Cross begged to be tagged in and was obliged. Cross attacked Bayley quickly, tossing her into the corner and slamming her head against the turnbuckle.

Bayley fought back quickly, kicked Cross in the face and tagged in Sasha Banks. Banks hit a snap suplex with a float over cover for a one count. Banks tagged Bayley back in. Bayley argued with the referee while Banks attacked Cross from the apron. The heels continued to trade frequent tags, isolating Nikki Cross. Bayley choked Cross in the corner while Banks argued with the referee. She tagged Bayley in, letting the champion slap on a headlock.

Nikki Cross eventually broke threw and slid through Bayley’s legs, reaching Asuka for a tag. Asuka dropped Bayley, who rushed to the corner to tag Sasha Banks. Asuka bumped Bayley off the apron with a hip attack, then got Sasha caught up in the apron, attacking her back. She left Banks tied up and tagged in Cross, who continued the assault.

Bayley tried to intervene, but got pulled into the apron as well. Asuka hit Bayley with a sliding knee, then she and Cross ran to the announcers desk to dance as Cole sent the show to break.

Sasha Banks delivered kicks to Asuka as the show returned from commercial. She shoved her to the mat and covered for a two count. Banks got Asuka hung up in the corner and hit double jumping knees, covering for another two count. Bliss dragged Asuka to the corner and tagged in Bayley.

Bayley gave Asuka a punch to the gut and a lackadaisical cover for a one count. Asuka recovered and caught Bayley in a backslide for a two count. Bayley quickly regained control, dragged Asuka to the corner and tagged in Banks. Sasha gave Asuka a snapmare and applied a chin lock. Asuka battled out with elbows to the midsection, but was quickly overcome and driven to the corner. Bayley tagged in.

Asuka exploded out of the corner with a flurry of kicks, catching Bayley with a big knee and finding the strength to reach Cross. Bayley tagged in Sasha Banks. Nikki Cross hit Banks with a monkey flip out of the corner, then followed up with a running bulldog. She covered Banks for a two count.

Cross headed to the top rope and went for a cross body, but Banks moved out of the way. Sasha called for Bayley to return to the apron and tag in. Bayley climbed to the top rope, but Nikki Cross cut her off and set up for the neckbreaker. Bayley fought her off and tossed her to the outside.

At ringside, Cross caught Bayley with a tornado DDT off the announcers desk. She tossed Bayley back in the ring and covered, but Banks broke up the count. Asuka rushed in the ring, but got kicked to the outside by Banks. Banks went for a meteora onto Asuka, but Asuka moved, sending Banks crashing to the floor. In the ring, Bayley rolled up Nikki Cross and put her feet on the ropes to score a three count.

WINNERS: Bayley & Sasha Banks in 15:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: So continues the trend of wrestlers being able to create matches on a whim and have their requests granted by unforeseen forces during a commercial break. Logic aside, the match was fine. We’ve seen Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley in so many iterations at this point that it was fun to see someone like Asuka entered into the fray. Still, Cross worked the majority of the match and it was far too similar to all their previous encounters.)

-Michael Cole and Corey Graves teased a brand new episode of the Firefly Funhouse later on in the night.

-Backstage, The Miz tried to talk up John Morrison for his match with Braun Strowman. Morrison compared his situation to a horror movie, and said that maybe like in one of those, the friend should step up and be the hero, offering to take on the monster. Miz said he’s not a horror fan, so he’s not really sure what Morrison means. Cole said the match would be next.

-Firefly Funhouse aired after the commercial break. The title card melted into a nighttime view of the Wyatt Family swamp. Cult leader Bray Wyatt wandered on screen, humming “The Whole World in His Hands.” He called the swamp peaceful and said the horrors are laying underneath, just waiting to scratch the surface.

Wyatt said Strowman was a lost sheep looking for a home, and he found it in the swamp. “He looked the devil straight in the eyes, and I gave him the truth.” Bray said he created a monster. Bray said Braun left, or so he thought. He said the swamp is where darkness comes to life and all the horrors of the world feel right at home. “Once you enter, you can never truly leave.” Wyatt laughed. He said a part of Braun will live there forever.

Wyatt said the monster he created is just waiting to come home. He said Strowman has proven to be incapable of handling the gift Wyatt gave him on his own. “You didn’t embrace the monster you were destined to be, so I must destroy the monster you have become.” Wyatt begged Strowman to come home. “Run,” he said, before blowing out his lantern.

(LeClair’s Analysis: I’m not sure why this fell under the Firefly Funhouse moniker. I’d really prefer, if they’re going to bring Cult leader Wyatt back for a stint, that they keep the gimmick separated from the Funhouse universe. At this point, it’s hard to say Funhouse Bray/The Fiend is any more interesting or successful than cult leader Bray. They’re all starting to blend into a mush of aspirational, creative ideas that were reduced to bad wrestling fodder.)

-The Miz & John Morrison headed to the ring, followed by Braun Strowman. Braun wielded a microphone. he said he’s willing to walk through the gates of hell and slap the devil himself in his face. Strowman said he has to go home and face his fears. Strowman launched in a wordy, rapid fire tirade about needing to end Bray Wyatt before Bray Wyatt ends him. He threw down the mic and marched to the ring.

(3) JOHN MORRISON (w/ The Miz) vs. BRAUN STROWMAN

John Morrison paced nervously around the ring before finally stepping inside. Braun Strowman pounced as soon as the bell rang, driving Morrison into the corner and crushing him with a running body check. Strowman tossed Morrison to the mat and huffed maniacally.

Braun lifted Morrison by the throat and gave him a choke slam, then cackled. He scooped Morrison up and gave him a running powerslam for a three count.

WINNER: Braun Strowman in 2:00

Strowman took a microphone and growled, “I’m coming home.”

(LeClair’s Analysis: Strowman is becoming a cartoon character. The overly scripted, wordy promos, the huffing and puffing, spitting, and grunting. I get that it’s meant to be a product of this angle with Bray Wyatt, but it doesn’t make him seem menacing, it just makes the whole thing look silly. My opinion of Strowman’s title reign has skewed negatively, but at this point, it feels more and more like a sideshow, mid-card, unintentionally comedic miscalculation every week. Meanwhile, Miz and Morrison continue to serve as Smackdown’s designated fall guys, losing to anyone and everyone while alternating between being competitive and completely dominated.)

-Lacey Evans headed to the ring as John Morrison was helped to the back. Cole said she’d face Naomi next.

-Progressive’s Match Flo covered last week’s karaoke competition.

In the ring, Lacey Evans said Naomi’s glow will be nothing but a little sparkle after tonight. Naomi’s music hit and she headed to the ring.

(4) LACEY EVANS vs. NAOMI

Naomi hit Lacey Evans with a quick drop toe hold, followed by a sliding knee. She set up for a bulldog, but Evans shoved her off into the corner. Lacey hit a leaping elbow over the top rope and covered Naomi for a two count. She slammed Naomi to the ma, stomped her, then dropped a standing elbow. Evans leapt off the ropes, but Naomi caught her with her knees.

Naomi invited Evans to stand, then delivered a quick pair of kicks to the ribs. Evans caught a third one, went for the Woman’s Right, but it was blocked. Naomi caught Evans with a head scissor takeover. Evans fell to the apron and Naomi caught her with a kick. The women grabbed each other’s hair and jockeyed for position through the ropes. Evans tried to tie Naomi’s hair in the middle rope.

The referee forced Evans off and allowed Naomi to compose herself. Naomi turned around and was dropped with the Woman’s Right. Evans pinned her for a three count.

WINNER: Lacey Evans in 3:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Bad match born out of a worse angle last week. Lacey Evans’ heel turn, or lack thereof, was flat and uninteresting. The karaoke segment last week was among the worst moments of WWE’s entire run at the Performance Center, and it’s a shock they dedicated time to recapping it. Evans is certainly better suited to be a heel, but there were far better ways to go about getting her there than what they did last week, and continued tonight.)

-Backstage, Kayla Braxton welcomed Jeff Hardy. She recapped the torment Sheamus has put Hardy through in recent weeks. She asked why he’d accept a bar fight brawl. Hardy said he can’t run from the truth, so he plans to put his feet on the ground an face it. He said it’s a risk he’s willing to take. Kayla asked Jeff about his opinion on tonight’s Intercontinental title match. He was blindsided by a kick to the head. It was Sheamus. He sat next to Jeff.

Sheamus said he’s going to help Jeff cleanse himself of his demons. “See you next week, fella.” Sheamus shoved the microphone in Hardy’s gut and left. The show went to commercial.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley were shown walking down a hallway backstage. Kayla Braxton approached and asked if their momentum will continue on Sunday. Bayley said it will. She claimed it’s science. Bayley said Sasha will decimate Asuka and become “two belts Banks.” Banks called it their destiny to hold all the championships.

-In another area backstage, Nikki Cross expressed frustration over her loss. She wondered if she’d blow it on Sunday. Bliss tried to tell her no, but Cross insisted it’s different for her. She said her friends and family in Scotland watch her lose every week. She said her confidence is shaken. Bliss demanded her attention, saying “you will defeat Bayley.”

Bliss and Cross heard Banks and Bayley laughing in the distance. Cross spotted them and rushed to attack them from behind. Bliss had to drag Nikki away. “Put a leash on her!” Bayley screamed.

-The night’s opening promos from A.J. Styles and Matt Riddle re-aired. Matt Riddle was then shown walking backstage. Corey Graves said the Intercontinental title main event would be next.

-Out of the break, Matt Riddle headed to the ring. Cole and Graves threw to a recap of Riddle’s debut, when he defeated A.J. Styles in a non-title match. A.J. Styles headed to the ring. Cole quoted Styles’ words regarding Riddle being a fluke. Greg Hamilton provided a traditional championship introduction.

(5) A.J. STYLES (c) vs. MATT RIDDLE – WWE Intercontinental title match

A.J. Styles and Matt Riddle locked up in the center of the ring. Riddle backed Styles to the corner and then broke at the referee’s request. Back in the center, Riddle grabbed a waist lock. Styles backed Riddle into the corner, causing another break. Styles drove his elbow into Riddle’s face then tried to shoot him off the ropes. Riddle blocked it and hit Styles with a pair of release gut wrench suplexes.

Styles retreated to the apron, but Matt Riddle quickly dropped him to the floor with a knee. Styles pounded the announcers desk in frustration. Riddle left the ring and mocked Styles, pounding on the desk with him. Styles rushed at Riddle in frustration, but Riddle dropped him with a kick. The show went to commercial.

Riddle had Styles on the mat when the show returned from commercial. He kneed Styles in the ribs, then transitioned into a waist lock takedown. Riddle followed up with elbows to the spine and ribs. Styles rolled to the ropes and covered up, but Riddle tried to lock in an armbar. Styles used the ropes to break it up.

Riddle caught A.J. with a bridging fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Styles wandered to his feet and caught Riddle with a sit out reverse face buster, covering Riddle for a two count. Riddle battled back quickly, delivering punches and kicks. Styles caught a kick, hit a dragon screw, then stomped Riddle until he rolled under the bottom rope to the outside.

Back in the ring, Styles continued to work on Matt Riddle’s left leg. He drove his knee into Riddle’s ankle and dragged him to his feet. Riddle tried to fight back with chops to the chest, but Styles cut him off by applying a deep sleeper hold, wrestling Riddle to the mat.

Riddle fought to his feet and gave Styles a boot into the corner. He hit a running forearm, then tossed Styles over his head. Styles ducked a seated kick but Riddle hit him with a senton. Riddle followed up with the Bro-to-Sleep, followed by a high knee strike to the face. Riddle hooked the leg for a near fall. Cole sent the show to commercial.

A.J. Styles caught Matt Riddle with an explosive clothesline out of the corner as the show returned from its second commercial break. Styles and Riddle traded elbows when they returned to their feet. Styles kicked Riddle in the knee to buckle the injured leg. Riddle fired back with a dropkick. Both men stood slowly.

Styles retreated to the corner and Riddle charged, but Styles caught him with a kick to the jaw. Styles hit a running clothesline into the corner, then set up for the Styles Clash. Riddle dropped to a knee to protect himself. Riddle fought free and hit a ripcord knee. Riddle climbed to the top rope and went for the Floating Bro, but Styles moved.

A.J. scooped up Riddle for the Styles Clash, but Riddle grabbed onto the ropes to free himself. Styles dumped him to the apron and hit a deadlift brain buster for a near fall. Styles got another near fall off the Ushigoroshi. Styles climbed and leapt off the top rope, but Riddle caught him and turned him over for the Bro Derek. Styles fought free.

Styles and Riddle traded quick kicks and elbows, but Styles managed to down Riddle and lock in the Calf Crusher. Riddle tried to roll through it, but Styles rolled with him and maintained the pressure. Riddle managed to rolle through it a second time into the Bromission. Styles frantically rolled around, and into a cover for a surprise three count.

WINNER: A.J. Styles in 19:00

Styles hung around the ring as Matt Riddle composed himself. Styles offered a handshake and Riddle accepted it. King Corbin attacked Matt Riddle from behind and stomped away at him. Styles stood and watched, then turned and left the ring. Corbin hit Matt Riddle with an End of Days. Corbin stared down a fallen Riddle from the ramp as the show went off the air.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match, but it’d be hard not to call it a little disappointing considering the hype surrounding this one. To no fault of their own, Styles and Riddle were saddled with two commercial breaks in the match’s first ten minutes, which hampered its flow and led to this feeling shorter than it really was. I suspect this won’t be the last time we see these two wrestle, so I’m sure they left plenty in the tank for a date down the road, but this show really could’ve used a match that at least met expectations, if not rose past them. In general, I dislike King Corbin being Matt Riddle’s next program. Riddle already seems above Corbin, and I think Corbin continues to score angles that are probably above his pay grade. This should be a pretty cut and dry angle, with Riddle getting the win decisively and moving on quickly, but that’s rarely WWE’s goal with Corbin feuds.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: While a far cry from last week’s debacle, tonight’s show had little to get excited about. Styles vs. Riddle was good, but hampered by two commercial breaks in under twenty minutes, an uneventful finish, and a pivot to an uninteresting angle for Matt Riddle. Elsewhere, the show continued to flounder. The tag division continues to meander, with a stipulation that felt like a foregone conclusion left up to a match due to some unpublicized “contest”, a complete dud of a mystery guest on A Moment of Bliss (no offense to Asuka,) and a continuation of an angle introduced in last week’s horrible karaoke competition. The bar was set incredibly low coming into this week, and WWE successfully raised it, but not by much.