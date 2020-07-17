7/10 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on new Firefly Funhouse, Moment of Bliss with special mystery guest, Styles vs. Riddle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 17, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Announcer: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join guest host Zack Heydorn and his cohost Tom Stoup from the PWTorch Dailycast to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER SMACKDOWN

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER SMACKDOWN



[HOUR ONE]

-After the WWE Smackdown opening theme, they went to a pre-taped interview with A.J. Styles vowing to win. Then Matt Riddle asked what A.J. stands for and suggested “American Jackass.” He said he will become “The Bro that Runs the Show.” Then Daniel Bryan predicted Riddle will win. He selfie-filmed from probably his home. Alexa Bliss said regarding her mystery guest, “I don’t bliss and tell.” Miz asked John Morrison if he’s scared to fight Braun Strowman. He then talked about Jean-Claude Van Damme’s yacht. He said he fought him on it a few years ago, “and I wiped the deck with him, too.” Miz re-stated his question. Morrison said, “Afraid? Frickin’ terrified.” Braun then said he hopes Bray Wyatt watches waht he does to Morrison later. He let out a monster laugh. Then Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro said they will become tag champs on Sunday. Cesaro says if he beats Big E, he gets to choose Sunday’s stip. Then New Day reacted. Big E said they will win and choose the stip. “It’s a bird, it’s a plane, my fist is his Lois Lane.” Big E then introduced himself from backstage, explaining the terrible acoustics compared to the other promos.

(Keller’s Analysis: Thumbs up to this “stage setting” series of soundbites for the major matches on the show. It’s amazing what can be done when a show is pre-taped six days ahead rather than booked within hours of the show going live.)

(1) BIG E (w/Kofi Kingston) vs. CESARO (w/Shinsuke Nakamura

Big E and Kofi threw their jacket aggressively at Graves at ringside. The screen called Cesaro “The Swiss Cyborg” on the Tale of the Tale graphic as he walked to the ring. Cole explained that the winner decides whether their title match at Extreme Rules will be a cage match or a tables match. Cole asked Graves which stip favors which team. Graves said a cage match favors Cesaro & Nakamura because it would keep Xavier Woods from showing up and interfering. Cesaro side-stepped a charging Big E early, sending Big E into the ringpost. He threw Big E into the ringpost, then back into the ring where he settled into a head vice. Big E made a comeback with some overhead suplexes. Big E threw Cesaro head-first into the ringpost, then bashed him across his chest with a forearm. After splashing Cesaro on the edge of the ring, they cut to a break. [c]

Cesaro eventually countered a Big E stretch muffler with a Cesaro Swing. He then locked on a sharpshooter. Big E powered out, but then Cesaro applied an STF. As Kofi cheered on Big E, Nakamura charged and nocked Kofi down. Nakajura then got in Big E’s face. Big E set up a Big Ending, but Cesaro grabbed the ropes. Big E’s legs almost hit the ref. She ducked. Nakamura snuck in a kick on Big E, then Cesaro landed the Neutralizer for the win.

WINNERS: Cesaro

(Keller’s Analysis: The idea of choosing between two stips that don’t really favor one team or the other isn’t that big of a deal. Cole, though, reacted as if it was one of the bigger match finishes ever, way out of proportion. Hard-selling a outcome doesn’t really help his credibility. It’s okay to just sell it as a 5 out of 10 and let it be what it is, while keeping your credibility.)

-After the match, Cesaro and Nakamura stomped on Big E, then went under the ring to grab a table. Kofi flip dove onto them and landed on the table. He kicked Cesaro and Nakamura while they were down, then pulled out a table. He put Cesaro on it. Big E recovered and was about to toss Kofi off the top rope onto Cesaro, but Nakamura pulled Cesaro to safety.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed King Corbin. He said Riddle is ambitious, but he’s in the honeymoon phase. He said he’s playing with fire and is going to get burned. He said everyone will realize the Bro is nothing but a little boy when Styles is done with him.

-Cole plugged Styles-Riddle and noted that Riddle upset Styles in his debut Smackdown match. [c]

-Cesaro and Nakamura talked about the stip they get to pick. Cesaro said imagining New Day gyrating against the cage makes him uncomfortable, as opposed to crashing them through tables, so they were choosing a tables match.

-Moment of Bliss: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross sat mid-ring. They noted it’s the five year anniversary of the WWE Women’s Evolution. Bliss predicted the Los Angeles Lakers would win the NBA Championship. Bliss made some picks for PPV winners. Nikki said she’s going to make the Horror Show a living nightmare for Bayley. She got really hyped up. Bliss said she loves her enthusiasm, but she needs her to dial it down a little. She broke the news to Nikki that she’s not her mystery guest tonight. Nikki apologized bashfully. Out came Sasha Banks and Bayley. Bayley said Nikki should get used to feeling disappointed because on Sunday, she’ll be a failure. Sasha said she’ll end up back in the shadows of Alexa Bliss after “Horror Show at Extreme Rules.”

Bayley talked about this being the fifth anniversary of the Women’s Evolution. They said they should get credit for being the architects of the division. Bayley yelled at the cameraman to get out of her way so she could use the steps. Nikki hilariously came to his defense and snapped at Bayley, “Don’t talk to him like that!” After some more boasting by Bayley and Sasha, Bliss stood up and revealed that her mystery guest is Asuka. She made her entrance and sauntered toward the ring in her usual over-the-top manner. Sasha and Bayley attacked Cross and Bliss. Asuka ran to the ring and helped Bliss and Nikki clear the ring. Bliss challenged the to a match. [c]

-They showed Matt Riddle warming up backstage with Drew Gulak.

-They went to another selfie video of Bryan outdoors. He said he’s happy to see that despite his “vehemenent” objections, Styles has been forced to become a fighting champion. He said Styles’ title reign could be short if he doesn’t embrace being a fighting champion. Bryan said he is biased in favor of Riddle because he has a special coaching session.

(Keller’s Analysis: Ve-hem-en-ent-ly? This is another week where they’re finding a creative way to involve Bryan without him traveling to the Orlando area.)

(2) NIKKI CROSS & ASUKA vs. BAYLEY & SASHA BANKS

Bayley took a cheap shot at Nikki on the ring apron before the bell. Nikki’s reaction was priceless. She demanded a tag in and went after Bayley aggressively. The heels soon took over on Nikki. Cole noted that Asuka and Nikki had a Last Woman Standing match in NXT. Nikki tagged in Asuka a few minutes after the break. Asuka knocked both Sasha and Bayley down. Banks head-scissored Asuka to the floor, but Asuka caught a sliding Sasha between the ring apron and ring. Nikki tagged in and went after Sasha at ringside with forearms. She pounded her chest, then trapped Bayley between the apron and ring. Asuka caught Bayley with a sliding knee. Nikki leaped of the ring onto Sasha with a crossbody. Then they danced on top of the announce table. [c]

Cole asked Graves if Asuka or Bayley is the better woman’s champion in WWE today. (It’s strange how arbitrary it is when NXT is included and excluded from consideration in discussions like this on WWE TV.) The heels took over and Sasha settled into a chinlock on Asuka. Asuka made a comeback and rolled up Bayley for a two count. Then she gave Bayley a lift-and-drop kneelift to the forehead. She crawled over and tagged in Nikki just as Sasha also tagged in. Nikki rallied. Sasha avoided a diving Nikki off the ropes and scored a two count. Asuka kicked Sasha at ringside. Nikki set up Bayley for a tornado DDT, but Bayley blocked it and put her feet on the middle rope to get a leverage three count. Cole asked how telling it is that Bayley felt she needed to use the ropes for leverage to get the win.

WINNERS: Bayley & Sasha in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good tag match.)

-Backstage Miz told Morrison in every good horror film the good guy comes ahead and slays the monster and becomes a legend. Morrison said a good horror movie hero also has a best friend who steps up to fight the monster in case the hero isn’t ready. Miz said he’s not much of a horror guy so he has no idea what he’s talking about, but he has his back. Cole said it could be a human car wreck that would rival a NASCAR pileup next.

-A commercial aired for Raw advertising Randy Orton vs. The Big Show in an unsanctioned match. [c]

-Firefly Funhouse: The Firefly Funhouse music got all distorted, then Bray was shown singing “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands” as he stared into a swamp. He talked about his history with Braun, saying he was a lost sheep looking for a home when he first found him. He said he created a monster, but then he left. He said now darkness comes to light and the devil comes to dance and all the horrors of the world feel right at home. He said it’s an evil place because once you enter, you can never truly leave. He said he knows the truth about Braun. He said the monster he created is just scratching, waiting to come home. He said he can see it still lives within him. He said he isn’t capable of handling on his own the gifts he has bestowed upon him. He said he must destroy the monster that he has become. “You know where to find me, Braun,” he said. “Come home. Run.” He blew out the lantern.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good video. I’m not sure how much it messes with the Firefly Funhouse reboot of the Bray Wyatt character and The Fiend alter-ego. Does it derail it or is it an integral chapter in keeping The Fiend fresh? I’m curious what they do with the swamp setting on Sunday’s show.)

(3) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. JOHN MORRISON

Miz and Morrison made their ring entrance. Braun stood on the stage and said there comes a time in a man’s life to grow up and face his fears. He speed-talked and said he is going to do that on Sunday and slap the devil himself in the face. “That’s the only way I know to end this,” he said. He said the last thing he wants is for him to turn into The Fiend, “because The Fiend is everything evil that I have ever done in my life, every bad thought I’ve had, every miscalculation I’ve made.” He rambled nearly incoherently and closed with, “I have to end him before he ends me!” Cole said he’s never seen Braun so worked up.

(Keller’s Analysis: He was amped up. Jeesh.)

The bell rang, and Morrison went at Braun but Braun shoved him hard into the corner. He splashed him in the corner, then short-arm clotheslined. Graves commented on this new level of intensity. He said it’s like he’s unraveling. Cole said Braun might unravel Bray in the swamp. He chokeslammed Morrison, then gave a maniacal look at the hard camera as he was frothing into his beard. He lifted Morrison into bearhug from his Wyatt Family days, then a running powerslam for the win.

WINNER: Braun in 2:00.

-Braun leaned over the top rope and said, “Bray Wyatt, I hope you were watching. I’m coming home.” Cole said Strowman is looking to exorcise the demons of his life at the Horror Show on Sunday. Miz called for help from the back. Braun’s music stopped playing. Medics came to the ring to help Morrison stand. Miz helped him out of the ring as he winced in pain. As they walked to the back, Lacey Evans made her way to the ring. Cole said she faces Naomi next.

(Keller’s Analysis: Braun should have slowed down in his promo for better effectiveness and clarity, but overall showing him this intense does build anticipation for Sunday. I’m curious if it’s a straight-up win for Braun or if there’s a big angle reuniting them.) [c]

-They replayed clips of the karaoke contest from last week’s show.

CATCH UP… 7/10 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Jeff Hardy on Miz TV, Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt replay, New Day defend against Nakamura & Cesaro