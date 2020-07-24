WWE officially cancels Summerslam taking place in at TD Garden in Boston, but leaves door open to another location other than Performance Center

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Although not a surprise, it’s become official – WWE Summerslam will not take placed as originally scheduled at TD Garden Arena in Boston, Mass. WWE issued the following press statement to PWTorch.com.

In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE’s SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future. SummerSlam will stream live on Sunday, August 23 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming.

Take note that it says information regarding a new location is forthcoming. Presumably if the event was going to take place at the Performance Center as have all PPV events since the pandemic prohibited fans attending WWE events, that line would have said so or just not been included. That could be indicative of WWE looking into another venue, perhaps outdoors somewhere with socially-spaced, mask-wearing fans. This week, though, Major League Baseball has returned in outdoor stadiums, but without any fans in attendance, despite the ability to socially space them and require masks. Summerslam is a month away, so perhaps WWE is keeping its options open, hoping to find a place where COVID-19 is not prevalent and in a community that would welcome a large group of production people, executives, and wrestlers traveling to set up a major PPV event in their community.