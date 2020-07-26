PWR owner releases wrestling masks to keep promotion and wrestling school afloat during COVID-19 pandemic, details on masks from Pentagon, Bandido, Dragon Lee, Konnan, Rey Fenix, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Gabriel Ramirez, owner of the independent wrestling company Pro Wrestling Revolution (PWR) and the Pro Wrestling Revolution Wrestling School, has released a number of officially licensed lucha libre face masks.

Ramirez has released the masks in hopes of saving his independent wrestling company PWR and his school. A big blow to Ramirez came after the country shut down due to COVID-19 and he had to continue to pay rent for his wrestling.

Ramirez came up with the idea to sell officially licensed lucha libre masks featuring wrestlers from all different companies including AAA, CMLL, AEW, and ROH to help keep his promotion and wrestling school afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wrestlers featured in Ramirez’s line of masks include Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, Mr. Wrestling 3, RPW Wrestling School alum Cain Velasquez, Hijo Del Santo, Bandido, Dragon Lee, Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto in WWE), Konnan, and Hayabusa.

The masks are made by an actual gear maker in Mexico and so far to date Ramirez has sold thousands of masks, but there are no guarantees he will be able to keep his school open. Each mask is custom made. Gabriel uses the money from sales to keep his wrestling school alive and put money in the wrestlers pockets.

This line of masks also feature latex masks from wrestlers such as El Cucuy and Drago. They are These are placed over 80% nylon and 20% lycra masks. Masked Republic helped Ramirez make several deals for his line of lucha libra face coverings such as the deals he has with Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, and Konnan.

You can purchase the masks at lucha-masks.com

Radican’s Analsysis: I’ll be back with an in-depth feature on the masks with more pictures and a video showing off their quality. I can safely say these are the most comfortable masks I’ve worn to date.

Torch VIP members can also expect to listen to me interview PWR owner Gabriel Ramirez about lucha-masks.com and his efforts to keep his school and promotion alive during this pandemic.