FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Tracking the length and key developments with Darby & Cage, Young Bucks & FTR, Jericho & Cassidy, Hardy & Guevara, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TOP TIER FEUDS…

(1) Darby Allen vs. Brian Cage



New Developments: Ricky Starks and Brian Cage took on Moxley and Darby Allin in a tornado tag match on Dynamite. Allin pinned Starks after riding a skateboard lined with thumb tacks across the back of Starks. It was announced over commentary that Moxley would be defending the AEW title against Allin on next week’s Dynamite.

Highs & Lows: While multiple storylines are intertwining effectively, it’s confusing that Allin did not get the pin on Cage in the tag match. This would have perfectly set up Cage’s interference in Allin’s title match, and a match between Allin and Cage at All Out.

Length of Feud: July 22, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Cage should still cost Allin the AEW title, and Allin should beat Cage at All Out and establish himself as a top baby face in AEW. Allin needs a big win, while Cage can excuse a loss with heel logic and reasoning.

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

(1) The Young Bucks vs. FTR



New Developments: In a pre-taped segment, FTR officially signed their AEW contract with AEW’s legal counsel present. Arn Anderson joined the signing and reviewed the contract on behalf of FTR. It was mentioned that in the contract, FTR was promised they would be able to host a “tag team appreciation night” at All Out. Hangman page joined, and poured shots for himself, Arn, and FTR. There was no direct interaction between FTR and The Bucks.

Highs & Lows: Tension continues to build in interesting ways, however, the feud seems to be evolving from The Bucks vs. FTR to FTR & Hangman Page vs. The Elite. This is a great way to prolong the build to the eventual match between FTR and The Bucks. Still, it’s possible that the central issue between the teams could get lost with the additions of Page and Omega.

Length of Feud: May 27, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: At All Out, FTR should spoil “tag team appreciation” night and officially turn heel on The Bucks. Page and Omega could lose the tag titles on the same night, causing the allegiance between Hangman Page and FTR. A 6-man tag team match should take place between these teams, which will eventually lead to a match between The Bucks and FTR.

(2) Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy



New Developments: An interview segment with Tony Schiavone, Jericho said not only was he going to beat Cassidy physically, but also mentally. He challenged Cassidy to a rematch at All Out, and a “live debate” on next week’s Dynamite.

Highs & Lows: The live debate concept is worrisome. This opens the door to all kinds of WWE-like comedy that AEW embraces far too often. It seems that Jericho thinks he get anything over at this point, which is also problematic. He may learn the hard way that not everything he touches turns to gold.

Length of Feud: June 17, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Cassidy should get his win back at All Out, and this could very well turn into a three-match series. Jericho could make Cassidy into a credible star if he puts him over at the end of the feud, so long as it’s done without too much goofy comedy.

(3) Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara



New Developments: The Inner Circle faced Jurassic Express and Orange Cassidy in an 8-man tag match. As Sammy scaled the top rope, Hardy ran down to the ring and knocked him to the mat which allowed Luchasaurus to get the pin.

Highs & Lows: It’s great to see that now that Sammy has returned, the feud is picking back up again. Hardy is an established star who can elevate Sammy to a higher level. Hardy is the face in this program, and attacking his opposition from behind was an interesting way to start the feud again.

Length of Feud: June 29, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Guevara should go on to beat Hardy using heel tactics. This will establish Sammy as a heel act and a future, singles title challenger.

LOWER-CARD FEUDS…

(1) Britt Baker vs. Big Swole



New Developments: None

Highs & Lows: Baker’s heel persona needed to take a break from television. This was a welcomed lack of developments in the feud.

Length of Feud: January 2020

Forecast & Prediction: A match needs to take place between Baker and Big Swole, preferably at a pay-per-view. Baker should beat Swole with heel tactics and solidify herself as an obnoxious challenger for the AEW women’s title.

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

RECOMMENDED: AEW HITS & MISSES 7/29: Moxley & Darby vs. Cage & Starks, Cody vs. Warhorse, Inner Circle vs. Best Friends & Luchasaurs, Omega & Page vs. Grayson & Uno, MJF State of Industry address