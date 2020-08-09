7/28 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Anderson & Gallows vs. Reno Scum, Edwards vs. Trey Miguel for the Impact World Hvt. Title, Purrazzo vs. Kimber Lee, Wrestle House

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JULY 28, 2020

RECORDED AT “THE IMPACT ZONE”

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Recap package of last week’s events including clips of EC3, Eddie Edwards, the Good Brothers face-off with Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, & Reno Scum, and the Motor City Machine Guns’ title win over The North.

-Opening montage

(1) EDDIE EDWARDS (c) vs. TREY MIGUEL – Impact Wrestling World Hvt. Title match

Match started with a handshake. Both wrestlers locked up and Eddie backed Trey into the corner, ending with a clean break. After another extended lockup, Trey had a burst of offense and settled into a side headlock. Trey scored a one count. Eddie broke out of a headlock by headbutting Trey. Eddie hit an overhead belly to belly suplex and got a near fall after a Blue Thunder Bomb. Eddie chopped Trey in the corner and whipped him into the opposite corner. Trey kicked out of two pin attempts. Eddie missed a charge in the corner to turn the tide to Trey’s favor. Eddie put up the knees on Trey’s attempted split legged moonsault. [c]

After an exchange of offense, Trey scored a two count after a low diamond cutter. Trey missed a move off the top rope but rebounded by reversing a Tiger Driver. Eddie hit a clothesline, a Tiger Driver, and a Die Hard Flowsion for the pin.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards in 10:30.

(Lilly’s Analysis: Good match. Trey looked good in defeat and didn’t seem out of place in a world title match. A nice start to the open challenge. As an aside, Eddie had a “BLM” patch on his pants.)

After the match, Eric Young came down the ramp and threatened to face off with Eddie. After saying “my time,” he returned to the back.

-On camera, Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne (in front of an Impact Wrestling background) previewed the rest of the show. [c]

-Time for the debut of Wrestle House. It was pretty much a parody of a reality show. The cast was Jake & Cody Deaner, Crazzy Steve, Johnny Bravo, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Alisha Edwards, Susie, Johnny Swinger, Kylie Rae, Larry D, Acey Romero, and Tommy Dreamer.

Everyone started off in the living room talking. Taya broke off on her own. She was terrified after opening a closet door and seeing Abyss. Back in the living room, everyone tried to figure out who owned the house. After an intentionally cheesy 80’s sitcom opening credits sequence, Tommy Dreamer introduced himself as the host and revealed to everyone that he owned the house. He said it was an investment property (“I had to buy something with those ECW checks before they bounced.”). Taya questioned how long they were going to be in the house. Rosemary looked at Bravo and said “as long as it takes.” Hmmmm. [c]

(Lilly’s Analysis: If you aren’t into Impact’s out of the ring segments, this certainly won’t change your mind. With that said, if you take it for what it is, some of the segments are funny. Just like her in-ring appearances, Taya has a superstar presence in these segments.)

-After the commercial break, it was back to Wrestle House. Everyone was arguing in the living room. Susie urged everyone to call a truce. Jake said “No way, Jose”. Dreamer peaked in to say “we didn’t sign him”. The Deaners and XXX agreed to a truce. Dreamer announced that everyone is there for a chance to win a million dollars. Everyone cheered but Rosemary, who told everyone it wasn’t true. The cast fought to claim the bedrooms. Taya and Rosemary took rooms across the hall from each other. The Deaners played Rock, Paper, Scissors to see who got the bed. Steve and Acey fought over the bed that was in the middle of the ring outside. Dreamer loudly screamed “Match Time!” (his new catch phrase).

(2) CRAZZY STEVE vs. ACEY ROMERO- Winner Gets to Sleep in the Ring.

Kylie Rae was the referee. The match took place in the ring that was set up outside. It was all comedy. Acey won with the sleeperhold.

WINNER: Acey Romero in 2:00.

-TJP & Fallah Bahh were backstage chatting when Rohit Raju interrupted. They wanted to know where Rohit’s mask was. They made him put on a face mask and a wrestling mask. Rohit challenged them to a tag team match, then tracked down X Division champion Chris Bey. Rohit said he had the champ’s back and they agreed to team. [c]

-Backstage interview with Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Ace complained about the Good Brothers and said he will be paying attention to them during their match with Reno Scum tonight.

-Motor City Machine Guns video package with highlights of their previous matches in Impact/TNA. Clips were shown of MCMG against Beer Money, Team 3D, and Generation Me (whatever happened to those guys?).

-The North were backstage. Ethan Page was upset over losing the belts but he had no words. Josh Alexander vowed to win the belts back in a rematch.

-Flashback Moment of the Week: MCMG vs. Beer Money at Victory Road 2010.

-Backstage, Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes looked over her photos on the phone. [c]

-EC3 vignette. He talked about having the longest undefeated streak in Impact history and listed people he had defeated such as Sting and Kurt Angle. He doesn’t fear his past; it’s his biggest foe. He said he was here to defeat his past.

-Gia Miller interviewed Moose backstage. Moose bragged about his victory over Fallah Bahh and declared himself the most dominant champion in Impact history. He didn’t feel like conquering EC3’s narrative just yet. Heath (Slater/Miller) interrupted. Moose invited him to have a shot at the TNA title next week. Scott D’Amore showed up and said if Heath wins next week, he gets a spot on the Impact roster.

(3) DEONNA PURRAZZO (c) vs. KIMBER LEE – Non-title match.

Kimber Lee started off with a flurry of punches. Kimber Lee got a one count after a kick. Kimber Lee controlled Deonna on the mat, including a full nelson with her legs. Kimber Lee scored a two count and put Deonna in the bodyscissors. Deonna worked on Kimber Lee’s wrist and arm. Kimber Lee came back with a series of kicks and scored a two count. Kimber Lee taunted Deonna and kicked her. Deonna fired back with a slap. They exchanged punches. Deonna attempted an arm bar after a Russian Leg Sweep. Kimber Lee got a two count and mounted Deonna with punches. Deonna snapped Kimber Lee’s arm back and applied the Fujiwara armbar for the tap out win.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 5:30.

(Lilly’s Analysis: The match established Deonna as a dominant champion. Kimber Lee was good and has a ton of upside).

-Jordynne Grace entered the ring after the match. Her arm was in a sling. She took off the sling and repeatedly punched Deonna, who managed to escape to the floor. Jordynne held her shoulder afterwards.

-Katie Forbes was backstage and ran into Sami Callihan. She said “we have a fan in the building!” Sami said he was a former world champion. Katie said she doesn’t talk to fans and that Sami could go to her website. [c]

Bryan Myers vignette.

-Wrestle House segment. Johnny Swinger tried to convince Crazzy Steve to be his young boy. In the Deaner’s room, Jake was in bed snoring and Cody was sleeping on the floor. They argued about which one was snoring. Tommy Dreamer popped out of nowhere to reveal he was under the covers all that time. He yelled “Match Time!” In the morning. An animated rooster showed up to indicate that it was now morning.

(4) JAKE DEANER vs. CODY DEANER – Loser Leaves the Room match.

Alisha Edwards was the referee. It was all comedy (I see a trend). Cody declared a truce, but rolled up Jake instead. He punched Jake in the corner. Jake made a comeback and put on Cody’s hat. He scored a two count. Jake applied a chinlock. He tried to get Cody to admit he was the one snoring. Cody made a comeback, but Jake slammed him for the victory. He apologized to Cody. They hugged and everyone clapped. Later, back in the house, Cody eyed a camper.

WINNER: Jake Deaner in 3:00

-Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock were backstage. Ken left and said he didn’t know when he would be back. Katie confronted Sami and told RVD that Sami was the dude creeping on her. RVD warned Sami to keep his distance from Katie. Sami said they will never see him coming.

-RVD and Katie Forbes entered the ring to present Katie’s new photos for “Free Ninety-Nine”. On commentary, Josh said they make Kim and Kanye seem normal. RVD introduced Katie. She said she was happy to be herself again and told the parents to put their kids to bed because it was time for the grown and sexy. Katie revealed the photos on the entrance stage screen, but they all had Sami Callihan’s face superimposed over hers. Sami did a voiceover and mocked Katie by saying “I’m a pretty princess”. Katie threw a tantrum in the ring. [c]

-The Razcals (just Dez and Wentz) were in “The Treehouse”. They talked about Trey almost winning the world title. Suicide joined them at the table. There was a laugh track. Smoked filled the room. Suicide danced and ate. Dez called him the worst Power Ranger.

-Josh and Madison ran down the lineup for next week’s show.

-Josh and Madison interviewed a somber Rich Swann “by satellite”. Rich said Eric Young took away his opportunity at the title and may have changed his life. Rich will be in the Impact Zone next week to tell everyone what’s going on with him.

(5) GOOD BROTHERS (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. RENO SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend)

It was main event time. Karl Anderson and Adam Thornstowe started off with a lock up. They exchanged offense. Karl tagged to Doc Gallows, who punched Adam and dropped a series of elbows. After a two count, he tagged Karl back in. Ace Austin came to the stage and sat in a chair. After that distraction, Reno Scum took over and got the heat on Karl. Adam hit a standing moonsault for a two count. Reno Scum double teamed Karl. Luster the Legend kept Karl out of the corner for a tag. Adam applied a headlock on Karl. Karl hit the spinebuster on Adam. That caused Ace Austin to sit up in his chair. Hot tag to Doc. He clotheslined and punched Reno Scum and gave two big boots. He tagged Karl back in and they hit the Magic Killer on Adam for the pin.

WINNER: The Good Brothers in 6:00.

-Ace came to ringside, which allowed Luster to hit the Good Brothers from behind. Luster was thrown out. Madman Fulton attacked the Good Brothers from behind. Ace and Madman brawled with the Good Brothers on the floor, up the stage, to the back, and outside of the building.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good show overall. The new talent has provided a fresh touch to the promotion and it feels like Impact is getting momentum. New fans will likely have a mixed reaction to Wrestle House, but fans who have stuck with Impact the last couple of years, will probably enjoy the segments.

