Raw rating surges day after Summerslam with Raw debut in Thunderdome, key stats and metrics

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network drew a 1.53 rating, up from 1.22 last week and the highest since March 16, just prior to the pandemic canceling all live events with fans. The first hour drew 2.140 million viewers; that’s the first hour of Raw to draw above 2 million viewers since June 22. Prior to that, it hadn’t topped 2 million since Apr. 6, where both the first and second hours of Raw topped 2 million.

The second hour drew 2.045 million and the third hour drew 1.900 million. The first-to-third hour dropoff was 240,000. The average first-to-third hour dropoff since June 1 has been 190,000. The advertised main event was Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik.

Raw landed in positions no. 5, 7, and 9 in the 18-49 demographic rankings among all Monday night cable shows with ratings in that demo of 0.72, 0.66, and 0.62 respectively. An NBA playoff game on TNT topped the rankings with a 1.31 rating.

One year ago this week Raw drew a 1.79 rating. The average dropoff in rating this year compared to last year so far this summer has been 0.47. The dropoff last night compared to the prior year was just 0.26.

The 18-34 male demo was up from 0.34 last week to 0.40. The 18-49 male demo was up from 0.63 to 0.88.

Two years ago Raw drew a 2.02 rating. Three years ago Raw drew a 2.23 rating.

