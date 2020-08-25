FREE PODCAST 8/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot, Fear, and Quartz discuss Beyond Wear Sunscreen, finals of AEW Tag Team Cup, and Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai (83 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Do You Know What You’re Fighting For?” This week, Harley R. Pageot, Emily Fear, and Valerie Quartz discuss the finals of the AEW Tag Team Cup and Thunder Rosa arriving in AEW, Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai at TakeOver XXX and Candice LeRae attacking Bronson Reed, and intergender wrestling on full display at Beyond’s Wear Sunscreen event. Plus, Renee Young leaves WWE.

