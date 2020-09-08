FREE PODCAST 9/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Retribution speaks, Cedric turns, Dominik vs. Murphy, Cesaro & Nakamura, live callers (112 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Dailycast host Tom Stoup to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw including Retribution speaks, Cedric Alexander turns, Dominik vs. Murphy, Cesaro & Nakamura show up and issue a challenge, Drew McIntyre torments Adam Pearce and kicks Randy Orton, Raw Underground with Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black, and more with live callers. Then in the VIP-Exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Tom read and respond to Mailbag topics from Raw.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO