FEUD TRACKER – NXT: Tracking the length and key developments with Breezango vs. Imperium, Ripley vs. Martinez, Kushida vs. Dream, Bronson vs. Theory, more

TOP TIER FEUDS

(1) Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor

New Developments: Cole and Balor opened this week’s episode of NXT for the NXT Championship. The presentation of the match truly presented a big fight feel. Balor picked up the win in a good match.

Highs & Lows: The two weeks of high-profile matches have made the NXT Super Tuesdays feel like special events. Since there was no true feud between these two heading into the matches, it just feels like a showcase of two great wrestlers than a heated battle between two enemies.

Start of Feud: August 26, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: I don’t expect Cole to challenge for the title for quite some time, since he should move to a feud that helps establish himself as the top babyface of NXT, which could mean we are headed toward the end of Undisputed Era. Balor could move to one-on-one matches against either Ciampa or Gargano, since they are still at the top of the roster and they could complain about the legitimacy of their loss in a short-notice four-way iron man match.

(2) Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedes Martinez

New Developments: Ripley and Martinez gave promos building up to the cage match throughout the show. The two brawled outside the ring and threw chairs and tables into the ring. After a distraction from Robert Stone, Ripley eventually picked up the win after giving Martinez and Rip Tide from the second turnbuckle through a table.



Highs & Lows: While I think the feud between Ripley and the Robert Stone Brand seems to have gone on longer than is necessary, finishing it in the steel cage was a good finish to this long-term feud. The cage match had some good spots in it to highlight each woman’s toughness.

Start of Feud: August 5, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Ripley can now move on to a challenger like Dakota Kai or Raquel Gonzalez before she eventually gets a shot at Io. Martinez can continue to work with the Robert Stone Brand to help elevate other women in the division who will eventually make their way to the title scene.

MIDDLE TIER FEUDS

(1) Breezango vs. Imperium

New Developments: A video package aired with each team cutting separate promos leading up to a tag title match scheduled for next week. The package showcased highlights of the feud and Breezango’s change toward becoming a more serious team.

Highs & Lows: The tag title match seemed like a good way to move these two teams toward different opponents, especially with Breezango focusing on Legado del Fantasma for a few weeks. The video package was great and showed more of Breezango’s new attitude where they can have some of their old silliness along with a more competitive edge. Breezango really comes across as a team who is proud and excited to finally become tag champions.

Start of Feud: June 18, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: I want to see Breezango win next week and continue their reign, as long as the match continues their trend toward more serious matches. I wouldn’t be surprised if Legado del Fantasma tries to interfere in some way to continue that feud after Breezango retains.

(3) Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher

New Developments: Thatcher had a video package where highlights of Priest played in the background. Thatcher called out several of Priest’s weaknesses in his wrestling strategy. Later in the show it was announced that Priest and Thatcher would face off for the North American Title next week. Priest talked about beating Thatcher and how ugly Thatcher is but was certain that he wouldn’t lose the title in his first defense.

Highs & Lows: Thatcher’s analysis of Priest’s style was pretty good, calling out certain aspects that a shoot wrestler truly could take advantage of in a match. Priest seemed cocky and confident which suits his character. There hasn’t been too much around this feud other than Thatcher doesn’t think Priest is serious and Priest thinks that Thatcher is ugly. I wish there was more to help define Priest in his first challenger for the title.

Start of Feud: August 26, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: With the match set for next week, I expect Priest to retain. This will probably only be a one-and-done feud with both guys moving on to different opponents after next week.

(4) Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox

New Developments: LeRae and Gargano hosted Nox at their house for dinner. LeRae tried to explain the “Gargano Way” to Nox who seemed to be interested in the possibility when LeRae asked “what did she have to lose”. After LeRae said that she could beat Io, Nox made comments that upset LeRae and then the two started throwing food at each other until Nox ran out of the Gargano home.

Highs & Lows: I had hoped for more after the two weeks of video packages, but the segments at the Gargano home did nothing to help legitimize this feud. Nox looked like she was about to laugh during the final segment, when she should have shown just a little more intensity. The dinner just came across as goofy and poorly executed, but hopefully these two can make up for it when they finally get in the ring.

Start of Feud: August 26, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Hopefully we don’t have to have any more Gargano Dinner segments. I would expect LeRae to somehow fire back at Nox next week which can set up a match in a couple weeks.

LOWER TIER FEUDS

(1) Undisputed Era vs. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick

New Developments: Roderick Strong picked up a win on Killian Dain after Bobby Fish was able to assist and cause a distraction. Dain dominated most of the match but opened himself up to distraction when Fish saved Strong. After the match Strong and Fish attacked Dain, but Maverick came out for the save. UE was able to get the upper hand until Dain chased them out of the ring. Drake offered his hand and Dain punched him in the face.

Highs & Lows: This feud feels like it’s below Undisputed Era, considering these four guys have spent much of the last two years at the top of NXT. I’m assuming they went back to the feud with Dain and Maverick to stall while Cole had two weeks to try and get the NXT Title. I want to feel more invested in Maverick’s overall story, but he keeps trying to befriend a guy who keeps punching him in the face, making him seem like he doesn’t have the common sense to defend himself.

Start of Feud: August 12, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: This might eventually lead to a team-up between Drake and Killian or it might just lead to a match between the two without interruption. I’m assuming we will move through this quickly now that Cole is out of the NXT Title picture for the time being and has laid enough groundwork as a babyface, which is completely out of line with how the rest of UE is acting.

(2) Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory

New Developments: Reed and Theory went one-on-one in a pretty good match. Reed looked strong and dominated most of the match before picking up the win.

Highs & Lows: Reed continues to be kept strong after losing in the North American Title Ladder Match. Reed is being built up as one of the most powerful guys on the roster. Theory looked really good and created a lot of movement for Reed and sold Reed’s power moves really well.

Start of Feud: August 26, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: With Reed getting such a dominant victory, one would expect these two to move on to new feuds. That being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Theory tries to get another sneak attack on Reed and extends the feud for a few more weeks.

(3) Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream

New Developments: Kushida attacked Velveteen Dream following Dream’s squash match. Kushida looked intense and ready for revenge for Dream beating him down a month ago after the North American Title series of triple threat matches.

Highs & Lows: Dream’s post-match beat down on Kushida seems like forever ago, so it was good that Kushida was able to come back with such intensity to even the score against Dream.

Start of Feud: August 12, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: We’ll see a couple weeks of build until we actually get a match between these two. Hopefully this can help elevate Kushida who seems to have been stuck near the bottom of the card since his debut in NXT.

CONCLUDED, DORMANT, OR FORGOTTEN FEUDS

Io Sharai vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez – DORMANT

Breezango vs. Legado del Fantasma – DORMANT

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Santos Escobar – DORMANT

