FEUD TRACKER – IMPACT WRESTLING: Tracking the length and key developments with Edwards vs. Young, EC3 vs. Moose, Purrazzo vs. Kylie Ray, Rascalz vs. Machine Guns, more

TOP TIER FEUDS

(1) Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young

New Developments: Young opened the show and talked about Rich Swann pinning him at Slammiversary set everything in motion from Young retiring Swann to defeating and injuring Edwards. Alisha Edwards came out to build sympathy for the injuries Edwards sustained from Young. She slapped Young who then put her in position to deliver a power bomb. Tommy Dreamer came out with a kendo stick to fight off Young. Dreamer then challenged Young to an “old school rules” match and challenged Young to end his career tonight. Young got the win after hitting Dreamer with a hockey mask and then giving him a piledriver. Young started attacking Dreamer after the match until Rich Swann came out to stop the attack.

Highs & Lows: Alisha probably had to be involved to get Dreamer involved in the feud this week, but this could have been just as effective by just allowing Young cut a heel champion promo without interference in his first show as champion. Alisha was rough on the mic and peaked the levels during much of her promo. Dreamer was decent on the mic and had a decent enough reason to defend Alisha. Swann showed a lot of heart and intensity in saving Dreamer from Young’s attacks.

Start of Feud: July 18, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Edwards will still get a rematch at some point, but I expect Young to defend in the rematch as it looks like this feud will transition directly to being between Eric Young and Rich Swann as we get closer to Bound for Glory.

(2) EC3 vs. Moose

New Developments: Moose was shown boarding a plane that took off to an unknown location. Later in the show he apparently made it to his old high school and went to his high school football coach’s office. Apparantly some sort of brain washing took place before Moose got to the office because his coach flipped a switch and told Moose to control his narrative after having claimed not to have seen EC3. Moose was then jumped by three guys who were wearing EC3’s black hoodie.

Highs & Lows: Moose and EC3 have mostly been great these last few months. The “control your narrative” message is really good for the history of both EC3 and Moose. EC3’s videos have been the highlight of Impact since he made his return and it has been fun to watch Moose react to the things that EC3 throws at him. The brainwashed football coach was a weird turn, so I guess EC3 has supernatural powers now. It’ll be interesting to see how they move forward with these new developments.

Start of Feud: July 18, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: After this week I really don’t know what to predict. This has taken a really weird turn, but this is probably the thing I’m enjoying most about Impact right now.

MIDDLE TIER FEUDS

(1) Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae

New Developments: Kylie Rae and Susie were on Locker Room Talk where Kylie was asked if she went to Wrestle House in order to avoid facing Purrazzo. Purrazzo and Kimber Lee interrupted the segment and challenged Kylie and Susie to a tag match next week.

Highs & Lows: After last week’s chaotic shake up of the Knockouts Division, this was much more focused and really helped build up Kylie Rae’s character. She continues to be completely genuinely sweet and likable, and this segment helped reestablish these characteristics just in case anyone completely skipped Wrestle House and forgot who she was.

Start of Feud: September 1, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: The tag match next week will be good to help move this feud along. It seems like Kylie has the upper hand so far in the feud, so I expect Purrazzo and Kimber to get the win in this first encounter.

(2) Motor City Machine Guns vs. Rascalz (Dez & Wentz)

New Developments: After being issuing a challenge last week, the Motor City Machine Guns took on Dez and Wentz for the Impact Tag Team Titles. The Guns looked strong, focusing on Wentz’s knee throughout the match and picked up the win after dominating most of the match. After the match nearly every tag team came to the ring. The North attacked Motor City Machine Guns, and then Ace Austin and Madman Fulton attacked the Guns. Then the Good Brothers came out to help the Guns and the Rascalz did some dives out to the heel teams.

Highs & Lows: The Guns looked strong and played the heel role in this match, cutting off the ring and focusing their attacks on Wentz’s knee. The post-match angle didn’t really do anything to show who would be feuding with who moving forward.

Start of Feud: July 18, 2020 (First match)

Forecast & Prediction: An 8-Man Tag Match is set for next week with The Rascalz and Motor City Machine Guns taking on The North and Ace & Madman Fulton. This match should help shape how the tag team hierarchy will look as we move toward Bound for Glory.

(3) Rohit Raju vs. TJP vs. Chris Bey

New Developments: TJP and Chris went one-on-one in a pretty good match to help determine the presumptive number one contender for the X-Division Championship. Bey was able to show off hard-hitting offense, but TJP was able to secure a win with a roll up pin.

Highs & Lows: After losing in the Triple Threat I was worried that Bey would be left behind quickly, but the match between Bey and TJP kept Bey strong. Even though TJP won via roll up, it fit the offense that TJP favored in the match by keeping to TJP capabilities to tie-up Bey and create unique offensive or defensive situations.

Start of Feud: August 18, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: I think Rohit will continue to dangle the carrot in front of TJP to continue to delay the X Division title defense. The commentators were sure to note that Rohit seemed to welcome all challengers but doubted the sincerity behind that offer. We could see another match between Bey and TJP where TJP is forced to get a more decisive victory to get the title shot.

LOWER TIER FEUDS

(1) Sami Callihan vs. RVD

New Developments: RVD and Katie Forbes cut a promo promoting the fact that they have a new segment premiering next week on Impact – The Whole F’n Talk Show. Sami then had a segment talking about numbers and how Forbes had his number. He promised not to hack their new segment.

Highs & Lows: Evidently this is going to keep going forward in some form. Their first match wasn’t great and I’m not really looking forward to seeing another one, especially after what I’m assuming are going to be more cringe-worthy segments featuring these three.

Start of Feud: July 28, 2020

Forecast & Predictions: Sami will probably interfere with RVD’s segment by tormenting Forbes. This will probably lead to a few more weeks of backstage attacks and promos before we can finally finish this feud.

(2) Willie Mack vs. Brian Myers

New Developments: Myers cut a promo in the ring touting (and embellishing) his accomplishments and invited Mack out to shake his hand. Mack told Myers that Impact management saw what happened and that he was granted a rematch – right now! Despite his complaints, Myers got the win after dominating most of the match and getting a late eye rake and low blow. Another rematch is scheduled for next week.

Highs & Lows: The cheating “Most Professional Wrestler” is a fun gimmick and Myers does a good job pulling it off. I do wonder how long he can keep cheating before babyfaces start to look really dumb not anticipating Myers’s cheating. Failing to capitalize on the surprise match and being caught again by Myers’s cheating really made Mack look really bad. Even though Mack tried to surprise Myers with the match, Mack looked relatively weak throughout most of the match. Even though there’s another rematching coming next week, I can’t help but feel as though these two should just move on. If Myers can cheat and win for a third time against Mack, it will really damage his character.

Start of Feud: August 18, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: We’re getting another rematch next week, but Myers should continue to build his gimmick and build his character, so I will expect him to try to cheat and win for the third time next week. I’d like to see him get away with the win yet again, but expect him to get caught and DQ’ed, which could allow for some good heelish complaining.

(3) Rhino & Heath vs. Reno Scum

New Developments: Rhino and Heath were shown outside the arena and Rhino said that Heath’s actions upset management. Heath said that he needed to run more ads but needed.

Highs & Lows: Heath had a cool appearance last week in Rhino’s match, but this week’s segment didn’t do much to build excitement for Heath’s “official” return. They can’t seem to avoid continuing to relive old WWE storylines, so instead of building something new, they are trying to run off of ideas that didn’t fully work 5 years ago. Take a chance and try something new. Heath has kids and needs money. We get it.

Start of Feud: August 25, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: With Heath needing money, he and Rhino will probably go after Hernandez’s wad of cash next week.

(4) Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood

New Developments: Jordynne was interviewed backstage and brought up the fact that Tenille called out Purrazzo after being absent from Impact for so long. Jordynne then tried to get the interview to move to find Tenille and walked toward her locker room only to find that she wasn’t there. Photo stills then showed and said that Tenille would be on Impact next week.

Highs & Lows: Not much to really see from this feud yet. Jordynne was good in the backstage interview and proving that Tenille wasn’t actually at the show builds on Jordynne’s frustration at Tenille’s long absence.

Start of Feud: September 1, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: I’d expect a few more weeks of interviews and promos before we eventually get to a match between these two. Tenille coming back next week can help build her case as to why she should be at the top of the division after being gone for so long.

(5) Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie

New Developments: Tasha and Kiera Hogan talked to John E. Bravo backstage and told him to be his own man relating to the wedding planning. Taya caught up with them later in the show and told the two women not to interfere in her wedding and challenged Tasha to a match. Taya got the win but was briefly attacked by Kiera and Tasha after the match before Bravo broke it up.

Highs & Lows: Taya and Bravo’s wedding is a poorly executed attempt at comedy coming out of Wrestle House and I feel like anyone who gets involved with these two regarding the wedding is going to become just a little more damaged as this moves forward.

Start of Feud: September 8, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Kiera is set to take on Taya next week and I expect Taya to pick up the win again.

CONCLUDED, FORGOTTEN, OR DORMANT FEUDS

Rascalz vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton – CONCLUDED

Eric Young vs. Rich Swann – DORMANT

