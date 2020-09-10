VIP AUDIO 9/9 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk pluses and minuses of AEW’s All Out PPV, NXT including Finn Balor winning title, Bayley, Reigns, books, more (150 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back on VIP discussing AEW’s All Out PPV. The pluses and minuses. Why were there more minuses this time than most other shows? Thoughts on this week’s NXT episode featuring Finn Balor winning the NXT title. Rich’s thoughts on the Bayley turn and the Reigns reestablishment. Rich flakes out on an excellent book. Travis let him know about himself! The B.A. mailbag makes its return.

