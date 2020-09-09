9/8 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Eric Young vs. Tommy Dreamer, Machine Guns vs. Rascalz, Valkyrie vs. Steelz, Willie Mack vs. Brian Meyers, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 (RECORDED)

THE IMPACT ZONE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Video package with a recap of last week’s events including Moose chasing after EC3 and Eric Young’s title win over Eddie Edwards.

-Opening montage.

-Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne welcomed us to the show as Eric Young entered the ring and took the mic. He called himself a World Class man, athlete, professional wrestler, and maniac. He said his victory was all by design. All of a sudden, Alisha Edwards’ music played and she entered the ring. She called Eric a coward for attacking and injuring Rich Swann and her husband Eddie. She said Eddie would come back. Because of Eric, Eddie can’t hold his child or go on walks. Eric said “I don’t care” and Alisha slapped him. After hesitating, Eric put her in position for a piledriver, but Tommy Dreamer ran out to make the save with a kendo stick. Eric fled up the stage. Dreamer took the mic and said Eddie, Alisha, and Swann were like his family and he called Eric a piece of (bleep) scumbag. He challenged Eric to any kind of match. Eric said he’d see Dreamer tonight.

-Josh and Madison were on camera and discussed the Eric Young situation, then previewed the rest of the show.

-Moose was shown entering the airport and boarding an airplane (Southwest, for the record). [c]

-Taya Valkyrie, John E. Bravo, and Rosemary discussed the upcoming wedding. Taya excitedly said it would be the wedding of the century. Rosemary said it takes a special person to plan a demon wedding. Taya assured her it would be perfect. Rosemary disappeared. Taya went on and on about what the cake would be like.

(1) CHRIS BEY vs. TJP

TJP started off with a flurry of punches and a back drop. Bey battled back with punches. Rohit Raju walked to ringside and Bey glared at him. TJP turned the tide with high flying moves. Bey hit a big clothesline to flatten TJP. [c]

Back from the break, Bey was on offense with kicks. TJP kicked out of a pin attempt. Josh and Madison wished Bey a Happy “Tues-Bey”. After some back and forth action, Bey got a two count after a kick to TJP’s head. TJP got out of an abdominal stretch and suplexed Bey. TJP got the Three Amigos suplexes on Bey. They went back and forth with innovative offense. Rohit asked from ringside “who wants it more?” TJP reversed a sunset flip attempt to score the three count. Rohit applauded and danced up the stage.

WINNER: TJP in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Really good action between these two, which is no surprise. I was actually hoping it would go longer. This seems to be leading to another three-way with Bey, TJP, and Rohit).

-Locker Room Talk segment. Madison Rayne introduced Johnny Swinger as her returning co-host. She asked him about Wrestle House and he said they loved him there. The guests this week were Kylie Rae and Susie. Madison asked if they liked Wrestle House, then asked Kylie if she stayed there so long to avoid Deonna Purrazzo. Madison followed by asking how well did Kylie really know Susie. Deonna and Kimber Lee walked on the set and challenged Kylie and Susie to a tag team match next week. After they left, Madison dismissed her guests and wrapped up the segment. [c]

-Backstage, Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan asked John E. Bravo about their invitation to the wedding. They told Bravo that he needed to learn to be his own man. They wanted to be the groomsmen for the wedding. They explained to be a good husband, he had to learn to be a good man. Josh asked if he would ever stand up to Taya. Madison said not a chance.

-Brian Myers walked to the ring wearing a t-shirt and athletic pants. He took the mic, called out Willie Mack, and talked about himself. He said Willie had no reason to be embarrassed about losing to Myers. He demanded Willie come out to shake his hand. Willie entered the ring and said he wasn’t there to shake Myers’ hand. He said he was granted a rematch, that starts right now. Myers said he wasn’t dressed and wasn’t ready but the bell rang anyway.

(2) WILLIE MACK vs. BRIAN MYERS

Myers tried to sneak a kick but Willie caught it and went on offense. They fought outside and Willie threw Myers back in the ring. They battled back to the outside again and Myers took over this time. He threw Willie back in and gave a series of kicks, while talking trash. Myers got a two count after a suplex. Myers stayed on offense until missing a charge into the corner. Willie hit a bodyslam and a legdrop for a two count, then a Samoan drop and a standing moonsault for another two count. Willie went for a stunner but Myers raked his face. Willie did a sky high and threw punches. Myers got a low blow that the ref didn’t see, then a DDT for the pin.

WINNER: Brian Myers in 5:30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: This was too short to really get going. Again, I would have liked to see them go longer. It seems to be headed towards a third match between the two).

-Gia Miller interviewed Jordynne Grace backstage. Grace wanted to know where Tenille Dashwood has been. She summoned the camera to follow her down the hall to Tenille’s dressing room. She knocked on the door and “Kaleb with a K” (Caleb Konley) answered. He said he was Tenille’s personal photographer and that she had more important things to do than being here. Grace wanted to know when she would be back. There was a cutaway to a photo montage of Tenille posing for the camera, ending with a graphic that said Tenille would return next week. Grace said “are you serious?” and walked off. Kaleb said “Someone’s got an attitude”. [c]

-Taya interrupted a conversation between Tasha and Kiera. Taya told them to mind their own business and she didn’t even know who they were. She warned them to stay out of the wedding. Tasha got in Taya’s face. Taya insulted them and said she would take on Tasha tonight and mockingly called her “Boo Boo”.

(3) THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. THE RASCALZ (Dez & Wentz) – Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title match

The Rascalz entered the ring first, followed by the Guns, who sported new white outfits with black accents. The Rascalz attacked at the bell and struck the Guns with a double dropkick and dives to the outside. The Rascalz worked over Sabin to start. The Guns took over on Wentz, tagging in and out frequently and working the knees. They also attacked Dez on the outside. Dez finally broke through and hit a standing shooting star press on Shelley to break up a leglock. Wentz finally made the hot tag to Dez, who took over on Sabin and eventually scored a two count. All four wrestlers were in the ring and the Rascalz double teamed Sabin for another two count. Wentz tagged back in and they double teamed Sabin until Wentz missed a flying move and rolled to the corner. The Guns took over with quick double team moves on Dez, then Wentz, which led to them pinning Wentz for the victory.

WINNERS: The Motor City Machine Guns in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match. Unfortunately, this seems like the Rascalz are done as challengers for now. It would have been nice to see what these teams could have done together on a pay-per-view).

After the match, The North hit the ring and attacked the Guns. The Guns battled back, but Ace Austin and Madman Fulton hit the ring to take them out. The North almost fought with Ace & Austin but they decided to attack the Guns instead. The Good Brothers ran out and cleaned house. Dez and Wentz dove over the top rope onto The North and Ace & Madman. The babyfaces all stood in the ring afterwards.

-RVD and Katie Forbes were backstage. RVD said they had awesome news. They are debuting the Whole F’N Talk Show next week. They kissed afterwards. [c]

-ICU segment with Sami Callahan. He said everything in life is about numbers. He discussed his win over RVD and how he was beaten up afterwards. He admitted that Katie Forbes has his number. He promised that next week he won’t hack their show because he has other plans.

(4) TASHA STEELZ (w/Kiera Hogan) vs. TAYA VALKYRIE (w/John E. Bravo)

Tasha and Taya faced off, talked trash, and exchanged punches. Taya gained the advantage at the start. Kiera tripped up Taya to turn the tide. Bravo was on his phone dealing with wedding stuff as Tasha took over and got a two count on Taya. Taya came back with a powerbomb. She yelled at Bravo. Taya got another two count after more offense. Tasha came back with a big punch and an elbow. Taya speared Tasha, then hit the Road to Valhalla for the win.

WINNER: Taya Valkyrie in 4:00.

(D.L’s Analysis: Quick match that seemed to be setting up some wedding shenanigans).

Tasha and Kiera double teamed Taya afterwards but Bravo broke it up. [c]

-Moose entered a football coach’s office. The coach seemed happy to see him. Moose asked the coach if he had seen EC3. The coach hadn’t seen him. As Moose was leaving the coach said “remember what I always told you!”, then his voice got deeper and he said “Control your narrative. You’ve been warned”. Moose backed out of the office, then beat up three guys in black hoodies.

-Flashback Moment of the Week. Impact TV from 8/11/16. Moose and Mike Bennett beat EC3 and Eddie Edwards. [c]

-Heath and Rhino were outside and celebrated Rhino’s win from last week. Rhino said Heath had upset management and he asked for Heath’s plan to join Impact. Heath said he needed more money for more ads. Rhino said he knew where to get the money.

-Josh and Madison were back on camera and ran down the card for next week:

Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae & Susie

Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack

XXXL vs. The Deaners

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan

The North, Ace Austin, & Madman Fulton vs. The Motor City Machine Guns & The Rascalz

Entrances started for the main event. [c]

(5) ERIC YOUNG vs. TOMMY DREAMER – Non-title match)

This was an “old school rules” match (no DQ). Dreamer started on offense early, grabbed a kendo stick, and hit Eric (who was coming off the top rope), then clotheslined him over the top rope. Dreamer grabbed a chain out of a trash can and wrapped it over Eric’s face. Eric took over with punches and ran Dreamer into the steel post. Eric pulled back the mats and attempted a piledriver but got back dropped by Dreamer instead. Dreamer hit Eric with a steel sign and threw chairs in the ring before rolling Eric back in. Eric knocked Dreamer off the top rope and took over on offense, including using a chair. Dreamer battled back with a cutter. They exchanged punches, which Dreamer got the better of and got a two count on Eric. Eric clipped Dreamer and worked on his knee. Dreamer hit Eric with the kendo stick. Dreamer reversed Eric into a corner that had a trash can in it, then got a DDT for a two count. Dreamer went outside and pulled out a table from under the ring and slid it in. He set it up in the corner. Dreamer went for a piledriver, but Eric hit him with a low blow. Eric went to the top, but Dreamer crotched him. Eric got the hockey mask and knocked out Dreamer with it, then got the piledriver, and the three count.

WINNER: Eric Young in 10:00.

After the match, Eric attacked Dreamer with a kendo stick and trapped his leg in a chair. Rich Swann limped swiftly to the ring on crutches. He had a cast on his foot. He rolled in the ring and attacked Eric with a crutch. Eric fled to the stage. They yelled at each other as the show went off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was more of a maintenance show. They didn’t really have a big event to build for, so it seemed like they were slowly moving forward on stories. It was a surprise to see Rich Swann return this soon and his confrontation with Eric was good. Nothing was must-see this week, but there was nothing that was terrible. There is intrigue next week with the RVD/Sami situation, more Moose, and Taya’s new feud with Tasha and Kiera. Hopefully, we get to hear from Rich Swann too. The eight-man tag should be fun.

RECOMMENDED: 9/1 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Sami Callihan vs. RVD, Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young for Impact World TItle, Reno Scum vs. Rhyno, Rosemary vs. Valkyrie, more