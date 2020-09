NJPW News: Blocks announced for G1 Climax 30, cards for each night of G1 Climax 30 revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-NJPW has announced the blocks for G1 Climax 30, which begins on Sept. 19 in Osaka and ends on Oct. 20 in Tokyo. The tournament will air on NJPW World. The most notable names in the blocks are several returning talents that were stuck outside of the country due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Returning to NJPW for the first time since the pandemic began for G1 Climax 30 are Jay White, Juice Robinson, Kenta, Jeff Cobb, and Will Ospreay. PWTorch has learned that each returning wrestler has had to undergo a two week quarantine prior to the start of the tournament.

Outside of returning talents, there are no surprise entrants in either block.

The following is a list of participants in each block for G1 Climax 30:

A Block: Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi, Yujiro Takahashi, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Jay White.

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, Zack Sabre Jr., Juice Robinson, KENTA.

-All of the matches for each night of block action have been released for G1 Climax 30. Each night will feature five singles matches with the A and B blocks alternating nights. In addition, each show will feature one Young Lions match.

The entire schedule and lineups for the entire G1 Climax 30 tournament are as follows:

September 19, A Block

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

Shingo Takagi vs. Jay White

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki

Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi

Will Ospreay vs. Yujiro Takahashi

September 20, B Block

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Evil

Hirooki Goto vs. Kenta

Toru Yano vs. Sanada

Juice Robinson vs. Yoshi-Hashi

September 23, A Block

Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Will Ospreay

Minoru Suzuki vs. Taichi

Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi

September 24, B Block

Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil

Juice Robinson vs. Kenta

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Toru Yano

Hirooki Goto vs. Sanada

September 27, A Block

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi

Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Jeff Cobb vs. Minoru Suzuki

Taichi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

September 29, B Block

Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito

Toru Yano vs. Evil

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Juice Robinson

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kenta

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Sanada

September 30, A Block

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi

Will Ospreay vs. Jay White

Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi

Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb

Minoru Suzuki vs. Yujiro Takahashi

October 1, B Block

Tetsuya Naito vs. Sanada

Kenta vs. Evil

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yoshi-Hashi

Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano

October 5, A Block

Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi

Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki

Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White

Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

October 6, B Block

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenta

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Tetsuya Naito

Juice Robinson vs. EVIL

Sanada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano

October 7, A Block

Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi

Taichi vs. Jay White

Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi

October 8, B Block

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil

Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito

Sanada vs. Kenta

Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Hirooki Goto vs. Yoshi-Hashi

October 10, B Block

Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi

Kota Ibushi vs. Minoru Suzuki

Will Ospreay vs. Taichi

Jay White vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb

October 11, B Block

Tetsuya Naito vs. Evil

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

Juice Robinson vs. Sanada

Toru Yano vs. Kenta

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

October 13, A Block

Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jay White

Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi

Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Will Ospreay vs. Jeff Cobb

October 14, B Block

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada

Hirooki Goto vs. Evil

Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito

Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Kenta

October 16, A Block

Shingo Takagi vs. Minoru Suzuki

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Jeff Cobb vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Kota Ibushi vs. Taichi

October 17, B Block

Sanada vs. Evil

Tetsuya Naito vs. Kenta

Toru Yano vs. Yoshi-Hashi

Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

October 18, G1 Climax 30 final

A Block winner vs. B Block winner