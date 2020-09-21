9/21 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on McIntyre vs. Lee rematch, final Clash of Champions hype, Braun vs. Dabba-Kato, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 21, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY CENTER (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, Jerry Lawler



[HOUR ONE]

-The WWE Forever video aired, but then rewound and glitched out. They cut abruptly to ringside where Phillips described “this group of wanton vandals known as Retribution have officially become part of WWE and signed a contract. They can do anything anytime to anybody.” Saxton said that’s frightening. Lawler asked how that happened.

(Keller’s Analysis: Where did Phillips get the notion that signing a WWE contract means you can do anything to anybody anytime?)

The “unnamed woman” (Mia Yim) took off her hood and revealed a face mask that doesn’t cover her eyes. She said, “To WWE management, you think your company is safe because you gave us contracts? Think again.” She said their Superstars are driven by women, but her brothers and sisters are done being stepped on so they can get some imaginary brass bring. The “unnamed man” (Dominik Dijakovic) said they are there to destroy the WWE and rebuild it in the image of Retribution, and they will do it by draining the lifeblood of the company. He blamed them for “being the sickness that is responsible for the infestation of this hellhole.” He said they do it for fame and fortune so they can collect their paydays like whores. He said they will make them pay for their sins because they are the judge, jury, and executioners.

The Hurt Business (MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander) interrupted. Phillips said they volunteered to represent WWE and stand up to Retribution. Saxton said it’s a welcome sight. (So the newly turned Cedric Alexander is cast here in a babyface role?) When Hurt Business entered the ring, Retribution bailed out. MVP said he thought they’d stop running their mouths as soon as they got their contracts. He said they have an opportunity to be “on the business side of some hurt.” Lashley said they’ll enjoy taking them down later. Reenforcement members of Retribution ran out and outnumbered Hurt Business. Phillips said it’s chaos and Saxton called for more help.

(Keller’s Analysis: So WWE is casting an outside protest group that feels excluded unfairly to speak out against capitalistic traits like fame and money as the ultimate heels who are so atrociously out of line that fans are being encouraged to cheer the other major heel group Hurt Business? Sounds like a winning idea if you were a member of the WWE writing team looking to get Vince McMahon’s approval. I hope they come up with some sort of explanation for why they were signed to a contract. If you erase the logic issues and social message, the chaos of the scene including the announcing added to the idea that something chaotic and dangerous was happening to WWE.) [c]

-They went to the announcers on camera. Phillips said they found out right before the show started that “the five core members” of Retribution were signed to contracts. Lawler said he really wants to know why they were signed to contracts.

-Sarah Schrieber interviewed Rey Mysterio with his wife and daughter. She asked how it feels to watch Dominik go after his first title. Rey said this has special meaning to him as a father. He said it’s an honor follow in his footsteps and try to win a title in WWE.

-As the Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) made their way to ringside for commentary, Phillips smiled and said it was great to be back. They aired a clip of Seth Rollins attacking Murphy last week as “tough love” for costing him his match. After the three teams in the next match made their ring entrances, they cut to a break before the bell. [c]

(1) ANGEL GARZA & ANDRADE vs. SETH ROLLINS & MURPHY vs. HUMBERTO CARRILLO & DOMINIK MYSTERIO – Triple Threat match to earn a Raw Tag Title match at Clash of Champions

Street Profits reacted at ringside like NBA All-Stars watching the Slam Dunk competition, including after a dive by Dominik and Humberto onto two heels at ringside. Late in the match, Seth saw Murphy and Andrade both down in the ring. He said he had a lot on his mind and more important things to tend to, so he walked out on Murphy. Murphy had no one to tag. Garza then tagged in and finished Murphy with a Wing Clipper for the win.

WINNERS: Garza & Andrade in 6:00.

-A clip aired of last week’s Braun Strowman-Dabba Kato incident last week, setting up this week’s match. Then Shane McMahon came out of the Raw Underground room and talked with the tall bouncer/doorman about going on The KO Show to promote this fight. The doorman said he could watch his back. Shane told him to watch the door closely instead. Shane said he’s got some surprises, but smiled and wouldn’t tell the curious doorman. [c]

-Retribution spoke about Hurt Business deciding to bend at the knee of WWE instead of helping their cause. He said they use WWE payoffs to purchase their thousand dollar suits. He called them greedy and said they will have a match with them later and pay them in Retribution.

-Back to the announcers, they reacted to the potential of a Retribution vs. Hurt Business match. Saxton wanted to know how many members would battle Hurt Business.

-KO Show: Kevin Owens welcomed Shane McMahon, his guest, to sit a chair that he said Shane helped pay for. Shane said he suspects KO has an agenda. KO said their past, trying to destroy each other, is water under the bridge. KO said he’s a McMahon, thus a promoter at heart. He told him to take it away. Shane thanked him. He talked up “newcomer” Dabba-Kato’s size. He hyped him clashing with Braun later. Then he introduced Dabba-Kato. Phillips said he is over 70-feet tall and nearly 400 pounds. KO said he wanted Shane on The KO Show because he figured Dabba-Kato wouldn’t be far behind him. He said he remembers what Dabba-Kato did to him two weeks ago. He said he knows he’s the new kid and doesn’t know how things work around there. He said they are going to battle at some point. He slapped him. Shane stepped in front of Dabba-Kato to keep him from lunging at KO. KO then said Braun was on his way out. Saxton said, “This has combustible written all over it.” Braun entered the ring. Shane said this fight is happening later at Underground in the back, not there in the ring. They had a staredown and yapped at each other. Shane said, “We all want to see it, but not right now.” Aleister Black yanked KO’s legs from behind and pulled him crotch-first into the ringpost twice.

-The camera panned to the announcers at ringside. They shifted to talking about Retribution interfering in the match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee. A quick clip aired.

-Charly Caruso asked Drew McIntyre backstage if he has any concern about competing with a fractured jaw. He said he gets that the fight last week with Lee was business, not personal. He said if you’re in WWE, you should want the title he has. He said he and Lee will laugh about it over drinks some day, but for now they’re going to beat the hell out of each other.

-An NXT ad aired for a five-way Gauntlet Elimination match for a title match against Finn Balor at Takeover, plus a women’s battle royal for a title shot at Takeover. [c]

-They returned to chaos backstage as Retribution were on the attack against Titus O’Neil and Humbero Carrillo. The unnamed male leader said they are the judge, jury, and executioners.

-Back to the announcers, Phillips restated that they have “license to do literally anything they want in WWE.” (This MAKES NO SENSE. Wrestlers under contract for all of WWE history have been at risk of facing suspensions or fines if they acted the way Retribution have.) Phillips said Retribution vs. Hurt Business is officially signed for tonight

(2)