FREE PODCAST 10/8 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Takeover 31, AEW Dynamite with Cody’s big promo, Smackdown and Raw, UFC, New Japan G1, more (139 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They discuss NXT Takeover 31, NXT on USA, AEW Dynamite, Smackdown, Raw, UFC, and New Japan G1. Among the hot topics are: Did WWE underplay Orton’s attack on legends last week? A theory on what’s up with Undisputed Era? Who is the top star in wrestling today based on this week’s performance on TV? And much more.

