10/11 NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX RESULTS – NIGHT 14: Naito vs. Evil, Juice vs. Sanada, ZSJ vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Yano vs. Kenta, Tanahashi vs. Goto

JAVIER’S G1 CLIMAX 30: NIGHT 14 REPORT

OCTOBER 11, 2020

AICHI, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

(a) YOTA TSUJI vs. GABRIEL KIDD

The match started more aggressively than their last encounter. The Young Lions continue refining their wrestling styles with Yota Tsuji hitting Gabriel Kidd with a running senton and follow-up splash combination, but Gabriel Kidd hit the butterfly suplex for the win.

WINNER: Gabriel Kidd at 7:09. (**)

(Javier’s Analysis: It was a solid enough match but probably the weakest of the Young Lion series. Crowd was pretty dead too which didn’t help.)

(1) YOSHI-HASHI (2) vs. ZACK SABRE JR. (6) – B Block match

As is to be expected from a Zack Sabre Jr. match, he dominated Yoshi-Hashi with his superior grappling. Only when the fight got back on its feet did Yoshi get any real offence in using stikes. Zack’s offence was centered on Yoshi’s arm. While Yoshi was able to apply the butterfly lock, Zack was able to escape and tap out Yoshi with what NJPW1972.com called a modifeied Clarky Cat.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. (8 pts) at 13:34. (**½)

(Javier’s Analysis: For personal reasons, I rather enjoyed Yoshi getting stretched by ZSJ in this one. It was a fine match although Yoshi never felt like he really had a chance against Zack. Shameless plug: check out Bethany and my VIP New Japan Pride Podcast here on the Torch for why my Yoshi-hate.)

(2) TORU YANO (6) vs. KENTA (4) – B Block match

Plenty of shenanigans to start this one. The ref found a bunch of rolls of tape on Yano. As soon as the match started Kenta got his briefcase and Yano got a chair to defend himself. They both agreed to drop their weapons and Yano did, but Kenta reneged. Yano got the turnbuckle pad to even things up but was tricked by Kenta a second time. They both went to the outside waiting for one or the other to get into the ring first in a game of chicken until they both got in on the count of nineteen. They went outside again only this time Kenta got his hands on a roll of tape but got a face full of sanitizer before he could use it. They went back inside where Kenta tried to splash Yano with sanitizer, but Yano blocked. Kenta whipped him into the buckle which let him apply the sanitizer for a nearfall. Both went to the outside and began fighting over a sanitizer bottle that ended up in the referee’s face, blinding him. The fight went to the entry way where Kenta and Yano struggle over the briefcase causing it to pop open revealing dozens of rolls of tape Kenta had hidden. Kenta taped Yano to the entryway and won via countout.

WINNER: Kenta (6 pts) at 8:56 (**½)

(Javier’s Analysis: Plenty of Yanoism in this one. Very silly but enjoyable if you are into that kind of thing.)

They went to a short intermission to sanitize the ring.

(3) JUICE ROBINSON (6) vs. SANADA (6) – B Block match

The match started with both wresters going back-and-forth evenly pretty much until Juice Robinson nailed a spinebuster that took Sanada out of it. From that point Juice was in the driver’s seat until Sanada dodged a Juice cannonball giving him an advantage that included the paradise lock. A missed Sanada moonsault gave advantage back to Juice where he hit the cannonball and the superplex-jackhammer combo. Sanada tried appling Skulll End several times with Juice countering it a few time util Sanada was able to sink it in, force Juice to pass out, and let go for the moonsault and the pin.

WINNER: Sanada (8 pts) at 15:06. (**½)

(Javier’s Analysis: Juice is best when facing a heel, you can get to cheer against so this was a bad match-up in the personality department making the match feel more like a series of moves than a good story. They were good moves though.)

(4) HIROSHI TANAHASHI (6) vs. HIROOKI GOTO (6) – B Block match

After some early back-and-forth between the two, Hiroshi Tanahashi took advantage and worked over Goto’s leg with a legbreaker and multiple dragon screws, setting up the cloverleaf. Goto’s leg would become an issue for him throughout the match like not being able to immediately follow up after an ushigoroshi. Goto tried getting out of the hole he was in but Tanahashi was able to cut him off with slingblade and twist-and-shout. Tana going for High-Fly-Flow proved Tana’s undoing when Goto catches him going up and nails Tana with and impressive super-ushigoroshi. Unfortunately, the damage to his leg kept him from making a timely pin and Tana kicked out. Tana tried fighting back but GTR ended things for him.

WINNER: Hirooki Goto (8 pts) at 13:38. (***)

(Javier’s Analysis: I was surprised with this outcome and the fact that Goto is still in play in the block while Tana is, for all intents and purposes, out. Best match of the night with a good story told throughout.)

(5) TESUYA NAITO (10) vs. EVIL (8) – B Block match

This match was the Dick Togo showcase. Naito got the early advantage, letting him hit his “tranquilo” pose. Once on follow-up offence, Togo pulled Naito to the outside to give Evil the advantage. While Togo kept the ref busy, Evil hit his chair spots and freed the turnbuckle. In the ring, Evil worked over Naito until Naito countered a suplex and senton attempt setting him on offence where he hit the “cabron combinacion” (bastard combination) and momentarily takes out Togo.

The two wresters went back-and-forth, both wrestlers getting in their signature spots. Evil went for Darkness Falls but Naito countered with a short Destino. The set up for the full Destino was turned into Darkness Falls by Evil. Despite this Naito got control soon until… Dick Togo.

Togo entered the ring causing Naito to leave Evil to deal with him. This led to a low blow by Evil. Togo tossed a chair into the ring and while Red Shoes was disposing of it, Evil got his hands on another planted chair. Red Shoes catches Evil and while distracted, Togo garrotes Naito but Naito is able to fight it off. Naito goes for Valentia, countered into Evil, countered into Destino for two. A second attempt at Destino is countered into Evil for the win.

WINNER: Evil (10 pts) at 23:57. (**½)

(Javier’s Analysis: At this point, I can’t be angry at this kind of match. I think Evil hits more illegal spots than legit wrestling move in his matches at this point. Once you accept that, you can find some enjoyment in a dastardly heel versus babyface match-up. Unfortunately, that enjoyment is stifle when the match goes twenty-three minutes.)

Evil got on the mic to close the show. In the post-match interview, Evil asked Jay White to ask with whom Gedo’s loyalties really lie.

G1 CLIMAX 30 STANDINGS

A BLOCK

Kazuchika Okada (10)

Will Ospreay (10)

Jay White (10)

Kota Ibushi (10)

Minoru Suzuki (6)

Taichi (6)

Jeff Cobb (6)

Tomohiro Ishii (6)

Shingo Takagi (6)

Yujiro Takahashi (0)

B BLOCK

Tetsuya Naito (10)

Evil (10)

Hirooki Goto (8)

Sanada (8)

Zack Sabre Jr. (8)

Juice Robinson (6)

Kenta (6)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (6)

Toru Yano (6)

Yoshi-Hashi (2)

