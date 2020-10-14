10/14 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Damian priest defends against Dexter Lumis, Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong vs. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in a contendership match, Ember Moon exclusive interview

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s a championship edition of NXT as Damian Priest defends his NXT North American Title against Dexter Lumis. Plus, Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong take on Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan to determine the next challengers for the NXT Tag Team Titles. With just week’s before TakeOver: Halloween Havoc it’s sure to be an action packed episode of NXT which takes place tonight from the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Now let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Damian Priest defends the NXT North American Title against Dexter Lumis

Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong take on Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in a number one contenders match

Ember Moon sits down for an exclusive interview

Damian Priest has proved to be a fighting champion after successfully defending his NXT North American Title against Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: 31. Well, Priest will have his hands full tonight when he takes on Dexter Lumis who made his return last week beating Austin Theory in an impromptu match. Question is can Priest overcome another challenger or will Lumis come away holding his first title on NXT?

Been watching this dude for a minute. He's legit! He's also weird as hell. But same story. A sweet reckoning and my reign of infamy continues. 🏹#LiveForever https://t.co/ukmGFFWZcR pic.twitter.com/s0Qt164U6V — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) October 14, 2020

I have been extremely impressed with @ArcherOfInfamy as of late, and as a fighting champion, he should welcome all challengers. @DexterLumis was unfortunately injured before his last opportunity … but he’ll have it tomorrow night! Lumis vs Priest for the #NXTNATitle! #WWENXT — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 13, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a talented match featuring two talented wrestlers. Lumis just returned last week and putting on a great showcase put him back on track. As TakeOver: Halloween Havoc approaches a title change isn’t likely to happen, instead we could see Priest next challenger come from this match.)

Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong take on Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan to determine NXT Tag Team Title contenders

Breezango’s next contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles will be determined tonight as Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong will take on Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in a number one contender’s match. Fish & Strong will look to bring some gold back to the Undisputed Era while Burch & Lorcan will both look to capture their first gold in WWE. The question is who will come out on top and challenge Fandango & Tyler Breeze for the NXT Tag Team Titles?

Two massive matches announced for tonight’s #WWENXT! North American Championship on the line & No.1 Contenders match up for the Tag Team Championship, PLUS #HalloweenHavoc update! Coming at you from the Capitol Wrestling Center at 8/7c on @USA_Network.. see you tonight 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/HudkjwJlhw — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 14, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a solid tag team match featuring four talented wrestlers. NXT Tag Team division needs some freshening up so Burch & Lorcan winning would establish them a title champion after beating former champions. The bigger story here is what will happen with the Undisputed Era on NXT and will the direction change after Ridge Holland’s injury last week? The outcome of the match will be something to look forward too if the direction has changed.)

Ember Moon sits down for an exclusive interview

Ember Moon surprised everyone including NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai when she appeared at TakeOver: 31. Moon has been on a wave of momentum as she and Rhea Ripley picked up a win over Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez last week. Moon will now sit down for an exclusive interview to speak about her return to NXT. What will Moon have to say after making her intentions clear she wants a chance at the NXT Women’s Title?

Since I was Soo rudely interupted last week… https://t.co/UgJoXiwlZr — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) October 14, 2020

.@wwenxt

…I couldn't walk for most of 2019 and 2020… What's your excuse? #WWENXT momma is on her way home! pic.twitter.com/jAlrZMb1UB — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) October 13, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This will be key to watch and see if NXT and keep the momentum going of Moon’s return. This is where Moon needs a strong promo explaining her return, why she chose NXT after already being champion on the brand.)

The Big Takeaway and miss from the WWE Draft

Let me first say my expectations for the WWE Draft were low and coming out of the draft it didn’t change. The major key was not involving NXT in the draft. WWE pushed NXT really hard during the whole Survivor Series build to put them equal with Raw and SmackDown. So it was a disappointment that no established wrestler returned to NXT. Just take a look at Finn Balor who returned to NXT last year, is now champion of the brand and has totally freshened his character. This would’ve been great if someone like AJ Styles or Kevin Owens was moved to NXT. But it didn’t happen and that’s the biggest disappointment of the WWE Draft for most part there was no element of surprise to refresh all three brands on WWE.

Overall Thoughts

This should be a newsworthy episode of NXT with Takeover: Halloween Havoc taking place in less than two weeks. So you would expect to see some big angles and matches announced for the special. With Ridge Holland suffering an injury last week it will be interesting to see what direction Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era go after the closing angle at Takeover: 31.

