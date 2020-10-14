10/14 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Anniversary Show including all major titles on the line, plus MJF major announcement, Miro & Sabian in action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

OCTOBER 14, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.

Road to Anniversary Show

The AEW roster looks back at the last year and a video package hypes Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer,

AEW Dark Results

Jungle Boy defeated The Blade, Evil Uno & Frankie Kazarian by pinfall

Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix defeated Cezar Bononi & Lee Johnson by pinfall

Brandon Cutler vs Peter Avalon ended in a double disqualification

Matt Sydal defeated Sonny Kiss

3, 4, and 10 of the Dark Order defeated Aaron Solow, Angel Fashion & M’Badu

Red Velvet defeated Elayna Black

Ricky Starks defeated Fuego Del Sol

Billy & Austin Gunn defeated Ryzin & Maxx Stardom

Darby Allin defeated Nick Comoroto

Colt Cabana defeated Griff Garrison

Nyla Rose defeated KiLynn King

Joey Janela defeated D3

Wardlow defeated Elijah Dean

Eddie Kingston defeated Baron Black

Latest Rankings Released

Every AEW Championship Defended

For the first time ever, all four AEW Championships will be defended on Dynamite. TNT Champion Cody Rhodes will face the unranked Orange Cassidy, Tag Team Champions FTR take on the number one contender Best Friends, Hikaru Shida will defend the Women’s Championship against the second-ranked Big Swol, and AEW Champion Jon Moxley goes up against the top-ranked Lance Archer.

(Josh’s Take: What a packed card! Orange Cassidy is the only guy I will support skipping ahead of the rankings to face Cody. As I have said before, both here and via podcast, Hikaru Shida is miles beyond the rest of the women’s roster in terms of talent. My hope is that she’ll be able to elevate the much greener Swol to a good match. Both the tag match and AEW Championship match should be very good, and I expect Moxley and Archer to really push the envelope in regards to the level of violence that is allowed on television.)

Dynamite Matches and Segments

MJF makes a “career-defining” announcement

Miro & Kip Sabian in action

Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW TNT Championship

FTR (c) vs. Best Friends for the AEW Tag Team Championships

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole for the AEW Women’s Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer for the AEW World Championship

