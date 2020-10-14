10/14 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Anniversary Show including all major titles on the line, plus MJF major announcement, Miro & Sabian in action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER
OCTOBER 14, 2020
AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST
BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Arena
This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.
Road to Anniversary Show
The AEW roster looks back at the last year and a video package hypes Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer,
AEW Dark Results
- Jungle Boy defeated The Blade, Evil Uno & Frankie Kazarian by pinfall
- Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix defeated Cezar Bononi & Lee Johnson by pinfall
- Brandon Cutler vs Peter Avalon ended in a double disqualification
- Matt Sydal defeated Sonny Kiss
- 3, 4, and 10 of the Dark Order defeated Aaron Solow, Angel Fashion & M’Badu
- Red Velvet defeated Elayna Black
- Ricky Starks defeated Fuego Del Sol
- Billy & Austin Gunn defeated Ryzin & Maxx Stardom
- Darby Allin defeated Nick Comoroto
- Colt Cabana defeated Griff Garrison
- Nyla Rose defeated KiLynn King
- Joey Janela defeated D3
- Wardlow defeated Elijah Dean
- Eddie Kingston defeated Baron Black
Latest Rankings Released
Every AEW Championship Defended
What a way to celebrate one year !!!
For the first time ever, all four AEW Championships will be defended on Dynamite. TNT Champion Cody Rhodes will face the unranked Orange Cassidy, Tag Team Champions FTR take on the number one contender Best Friends, Hikaru Shida will defend the Women’s Championship against the second-ranked Big Swol, and AEW Champion Jon Moxley goes up against the top-ranked Lance Archer.
(Josh’s Take: What a packed card! Orange Cassidy is the only guy I will support skipping ahead of the rankings to face Cody. As I have said before, both here and via podcast, Hikaru Shida is miles beyond the rest of the women’s roster in terms of talent. My hope is that she’ll be able to elevate the much greener Swol to a good match. Both the tag match and AEW Championship match should be very good, and I expect Moxley and Archer to really push the envelope in regards to the level of violence that is allowed on television.)
Dynamite Matches and Segments
- MJF makes a “career-defining” announcement
- Miro & Kip Sabian in action
- Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW TNT Championship
- FTR (c) vs. Best Friends for the AEW Tag Team Championships
- Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole for the AEW Women’s Championship
- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer for the AEW World Championship
