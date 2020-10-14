FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview current feuds in AEW involving Moxley, Brodie Lee, FTR, Best Friends, Archer, Cody, plus forgotten or dormant feuds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TOP TIER FEUDS…

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. LANCE ARCHER

New Developments: In a pre-taped segment, Moxley spoke about his reign as AEW champion while sitting at a bar. He said he has faced monsters in AEW, but none of them was anything like Lance Archer. He said on next week’s Dynamite, he would defend the AEW title against Archer and that Archer may be the wrestler that will beat him. He concluded by looking into the camera and saying Archer’s catchphrase “Everybody Dies”.

Highs & Lows: Despite Archer becoming the number one contender for the AEW world title, there has been little interaction between Moxley and Archer. Jake Roberts and Moxley would play off each other very well in face-to-face or pre-taped promos. It’s confusing that AEW has not capitalized on that potential yet.

Start of Feud: August 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Archer is a credible threat, but he hasn’t built enough momentum to become the AEW world champion. Moxley should continue his title run, while AEW builds a credible challenger with an impressive winning streak.

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

(1) BRODIE LEE vs. CODY

New Developments: Lee and Cody fought in a dog collar match that was bloody and hard-hitting. Cody defeated Lee and regained the TNT title. After the match, Cody cut an emotional in-ring promo while surrounded by Dustin Rhodes, Brandi, and Arn Anderson. He said he would defend the TNT title on next week’s Dynamite. Orange Cassidy walked out and gave Cody a thumbs up. Cody responded with a thumbs-up as Tony Schiavone declared the match between the two as official.

Highs & Lows: This match was an exciting culmination to a great feud. Lee added dynamics to his character, while Cody furthered his ability to bring passion and realism to professional wrestling.

Start of Feud: August 2020

Forecast & Prediction: With Cody’s win, the feud should conclude. These two had great chemistry, and could easily feud at a later time.

(2) BEST FRIENDS vs. FTR

New Developments: After FTR won their match, Best Friends confronted FTR in the ring. Best Friends said that not only were they the number one contenders for the tag titles, but that they’d be facing FTR for the titles on next week’s Dynamite. FTR tried to attack Best Friends but was unsuccessful before retreating to the back.

Highs & Lows: The high point of this feud will be the in-ring work. FTR and Best Friends complement each other well. Even though Best Friends have been gained momentum over the last few weeks, they still feel like a comedy act. No one views them as credible or believable challengers.

Start of Feud: October 9th. 2020

Forecast & Prediction: FTR should win the title match and continue their reign as the tag team champions. A lengthy title feud will only add prestige to the tag titles. FTR. Alongside Tully Blanchard, are the perfect heel team to build around.

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – Dormant

