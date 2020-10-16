AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA ratings including key demographics, cable ranking, first year averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Oct. 14 episode of AEW Dynamite, advertised as their 1st Anniversary show, outdrew NXT on USA in total live and same-night viewers by an 826,000 to to 651,000, a margin of 175,000. That’s the largest margin since September 16 (208,000). The last time there was a substantially bigger difference was March 18 (394,000). The average head-to-head differential in 2020 is 112,000.

Last week, AEW drew 753,000 compared to NXT’s 639,000, a difference of 114,000.

In terms of the ratings, AEW drew a 0.60 rating compared to NXT’s 0.52 among all viewers. In the key 18-49 demo, AEW drew a 0.30 compared to NXT’s 0.17. In the 18-34 male demo, AEW drew a 0.23 compared to NXT’s 0.09 rating, a more than two-to-one differential.

This week’s AEW Dynamite finished no. 15 in the cable rankings among all cable shows in the 18-49 demographic. NXT finished tied for no. 50.

NXT’s average viewership from Oct. 2, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020 was 726,000.

AEW’s average viewership from Oct. 2 to Sept. 30 was 834,000.

NXT’s second-year average (Oct. 7 and 14) is 645,000.

AEW’s second-year average (Oct. 7 and 14) is 789,000.

