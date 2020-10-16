News Ticker

AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA ratings including key demographics, cable ranking, first year averages

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

October 16, 2020

The Oct. 14 episode of AEW Dynamite, advertised as their 1st Anniversary show, outdrew NXT on USA in total live and same-night viewers by an 826,000 to to 651,000, a margin of 175,000. That’s the largest margin since September 16 (208,000). The last time there was a substantially bigger difference was March 18 (394,000). The average head-to-head differential in 2020 is 112,000.

Last week, AEW drew 753,000 compared to NXT’s 639,000, a difference of 114,000.

In terms of the ratings, AEW drew a 0.60 rating compared to NXT’s 0.52 among all viewers. In the key 18-49 demo, AEW drew a 0.30 compared to NXT’s 0.17. In the 18-34 male demo, AEW drew a 0.23 compared to NXT’s 0.09 rating, a more than two-to-one differential.

This week’s AEW Dynamite finished no. 15 in the cable rankings among all cable shows in the 18-49 demographic. NXT finished tied for no. 50.

NXT’s average viewership from Oct. 2, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020 was 726,000.

AEW’s average viewership from Oct. 2 to Sept. 30 was 834,000.

NXT’s second-year average (Oct. 7 and 14) is 645,000.

AEW’s second-year average (Oct. 7 and 14) is 789,000.

