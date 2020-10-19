10/19 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on first show after Draft with Retribution vs. Hurt Business, Riddle vs. Styles, Sheamus vs. Kingston

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 19, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY CENTER (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a new theme song, “The Search” by NF. Order of appearance: Randy Orton, Charlotte, Kofi Kingston, Lacey Evans, Drew McIntyre, Asuka, Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy, Orton again, Keith Lee, Miz, John Morrison, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte again, Andrade, Kofi again, Mustafa Ali with Retribution, The Fiend, A.J. Styles, Matt Riddle, Mandy Rose, Hurt Business, Alexa Bliss, Ricochet, R-Truth, The Fiend again, Asuka, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Orton again, Sheamus, Braun, and Drew.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see a refresh on the opening for the season premiere of Raw with the new mix of talent. Cool, different type of song for WWE. The order of talent felt somewhat random, although they clearly are pushing Orton, Charlotte, and Drew. I’m surprised that they showed Kofi but not Xavier Woods, from what I noticed, and that Fiend was not more promiment.)

-They went to the announcers on camera. Phillips said they’re excited about the season premier, but also are looking ahead to Sunday’s Hell in a Cell between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. He said Orton would have a “message from hell” later. Joe hyped Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee for the first time officially tonight. They showed a graphic of the new additions to the roster.

-The Fiend’s music played, interrupting Phillips mid-sentence, and Alexa Bliss was standing mid-ring. She said in a creepy tone, “Monday Night Raw is heeeee-re! Let him in!” Then the full Fiend special effects kicked in, the arena went dark, and out came The Fiend. He entered the ring and stood next to Bliss. Then the lights went out and The Retribution logo took over the Thunderdome screens. Fiend didn’t react. He and Bliss stood frozen mid-ring. They zoomed in on Fiend’s face. Then Retribution came out – Ali, Slapjack, Reckoning, Mace, and T-Bar. they surrounded the ring and stood on the ring apron. They circled Fiend and Bliss, who remained frozen without any reaction. The lights went out again and when they came back on, Fiend and Bliss were gone. The Hurt Business music then played and they came out. Phillips called it an explosive situation. HB and Retribution went at it. Phillips said they were scheduled for eight-man tag team action. HB cleared the ring. Cedric then flip dove onto them at ringside. [c]

(Keller’s Analysis: Hot opening with three major acts all doing grand ring entrances, and then a big brawl. I’m still curious how the Retribution-Hurt Business dynamic plays out with both being cast as heels, but HB being heralded as standing up for the roster otherwise.) [c]

-A vignette aired on Matt Riddle.

(1) RETRIBUTION (Ali & Slapjack & Mace & T-Bar) vs. HURT BUSINESS (MVP & Bobby Lashley & Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin)

Saxton again talked up HB for standing up to Retribution. Lashley and T-Bar went at it at the start. Cedric battled Slapjack. Mace gave him a pep talk when Cedric knocked him to the ring apron. Slapjack yanked Cedric off the top rope. Ali tagged in. Phillips called him the leader of Evolution. He dropped Cedric over the top rope, then threw him hard into the barricade. They all squared off at ringside. The Fiend’s music played again. What a great time for a commercial break! [c]

Back from the break, Lashley and T-Bar were back at it. Shelton and Mace went at it next, with Shelton on offense. Lashely tagged in and cleared the ring and ring apron of all of Retribution. He then gave Mace a spinebuster, speared T-Bar, and made the cover. Ali broke up the cover. Ali begged off as Lashley approached him. The graphic touted Styles vs. Riddle later. T-Bar grabbed Lashley from behind. Lashley reversed it and applied a Hurt Lock and T-Bar tapped out.

WINNERS: Hurt Business.

(Keller’s Analysis: Huh? All of that build up and they have an unadvertised match and then T-Bar taps out clean? Interesting. Hurt Business definitely wrestled as the babyfaces there.)

-After the match, the lights went out again. When they came back on, The Fiend was standing on the ring apron among Retribution. He went after Ali and the rest of Retribution. He chokeslammed Mace onto the announce table. Ali backed away and scurried into the ring. Fiend caught him and set up a Sister Abigail. T-Bar saved him. Fiend put T-Bar in a Mandible Claw and then gave him a Sister Abigail. Hurt Business stood together on the stage as Fiend stared back at them. Bliss appeared on the screen and said, “Let me in!” in a deep Fiend voice. [c]

-A.J. Styles made his ring entrance wit Jordan Omogbehin. Phillips called Omogbehin “a huge human being.” He is. Styles congratulated Raw on finally drafting a true leader. He dissed on Seth Rollins with his messiah complex spewing about the greater good. He took a dig at Jeff Hardy for stumbling around. He said the real redemption of Raw was his return. He said this is much more than the season premiere of Raw, it’s a new era that belongs to the face that runs the place. Out came Riddle.

(2) A.J. STYLES (w/Jordan Omogbehin) vs. MATT RIDDLE

They replayed Riddle leaping into the ring and throwing off his flip-flops in slo-mo. The ref asked Omogbehin to leave the ring. He just stood there and shook his head. The ref asked Styles to help. Styles smiled and refused. The ref said he’d give him to the count of five or Styles would be DQ’d. When he got to two, Omogbehin grabbed his hand. The ref then grovelled and begged him to leave the ring because he’s just trying to do his job. He said he doesn’t care what he does after the match, just leave the ring now. Omogbehin finally did. (That was so dumb putting the ref in a position to act like such a hapless pathetic sap.)

A corner graphic advertised a Firefly Funhouse later. Riddle took it to Styles early with a gut-wrench suplex. He tossed Styles to the floor, then leaped to the ring apron. Omogbehin calmly stepped in his path, while keeping his hands in front of him like a funeral home director. Riddle backed off, looking wide-eyed and intimidated. They cut to a break. [c]

Riddle was in control after the break. Styles kicked Riddle as he was in mid-air for a Bro-ton. Both were slow to get up. Riddle gave Styles a German suplex. Styles set up a Styles Clash a minute later, but Riddle dropped down to bloc it. He countered with a sudden fisherman's suplex for a near fall. When Riddle went to the top rope, Styles knocked him off balance and went for a superplex. Riddle blocked it. Styles and Riddle stood on the top rope and post. Both knocked each other down, with Riddle falling to the floor. Omogbehin slowly made a fist as Riddle was mesmerized by his size. When Riddle returned to the ring, Styles recovered and caught him with a kick to the head and a Styles Clash for the win.

WINNER: Styles in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I mean, they succeeded in making a big first impression with Omobehin teamed up with Styles, but at the expense of Riddle and the referee seeming like dorks by being so intimidated by a tall guy.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Phillips threw to Orton’s message from hell.

-Orton, sitting in a dark room, said he doesn’t remember much from the ambulance match. He said for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. Footage went from him being put in an ambulance to attacking the legends playing poker.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good summation video package dramatically produced.) [c]

-Charly Caruso interviewed McIntyre. She said Orton is a veteran of Hell in a Cell matches, whereas this is his first. She asked how that would factor in. Drew began to answer, but then politely asked Caruso if he could take over and address Orton directly. He said from the first moment he met him when he was 20 until to now, it was always obvious to him he is the most evil, sadistic, entitled, selfish individual in WWE.