FREE PODCAST 10/24 – WKPWP – Bob Backlund Interview: (10-22-15) Keller & Mitchell talk about his short return to the WWF in ’90s, Vince Jr. vs. Sr., his persona, Bruno, more (104 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from Oct. 22, 2015 featuring interview guest Bob Backlund and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell. They took live calls and presented email questions to Backlund along with excerpts of his book to expand on including his return to the WWF for a very short WWF Title reign as Mr. Backlund, how authentic his Mr. Backlund character was, his comparison of Vince McMahon Sr. and Vince McMahon Jr., his thoughts on Bruno Sammartino and Pedro Morales, and much more.

