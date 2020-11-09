FREE PODCAST 11/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot talks to Jeff Cerda, owner of Sabotage Wrestling; Fear & Nielsen discuss women’s matches at AEW Full Gear (78 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “I Am a Baby In My Universe.” This week, Harley R. Pageot talks to Jeff Cerda, owner of Texas indie Sabotage Wrestling, about the history of the Thunder Rosa-founded promotion and running their first show in ten months. Plus, Pageot, Emily Fear, and Megan Nielsen discuss Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear.



