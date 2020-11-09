VIP AUDIO 11/9 – NJPW Power Struggle 2020 PPV Roundtable (w/Radican, Fann, and Wells): In-depth look at NJPW main event picture headed into Wrestle Kingdom, analysis of entire card, more (56 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio specialists Rich Fann and Kelly Wells for the NJPW Power Struggle 2020 PPV roundtable. The show begins with a look at the semi-main event and main event in order, and their impact on the Wrestle Kingdom main event picture this coming Jan. 4 and Jan. 5. They then work their way backwards through the entire card, starting with the Kenta vs. Tanahashi match. The show closes with a look at the road ahead for NJPW and what developments we might see unfold in the coming weeks building to Wrestle Kingdom.

