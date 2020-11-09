11/9 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: McIntyre & New Day vs. Orton & Miz & Morrison, Ricochet vs. Ali, Asuka vs. Jax, Hardy vs. Riddle vs. Elias second chance match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 9, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY CENTER (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

Tonight after WWE Raw, join me live with guest cohost Tom Stoup from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWT Talks NXT” podcast to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER RAW

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on the Randy Orton-Fiend-Alexa Bliss segment last week.

-The Raw opening theme aired. Then Phillips introduced the show

-Miz TV: Miz and Morrison came out to the ring. Miz plugged the premiere of “Miz & Mrs.” this week, including an airing after Raw and another fresh show on Thursday night. As he was about to introduce his guests, Orton’s music played. Orton entered the ring and threw aside stools in the ring. Orton said he only agreed to team with them later because it’d let him get his hands on Drew McIntyre. Orton speed-talked his way through an accusation that Miz called Stamford and got this match so he can play games with cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase against him. Orton told him try to take it now. Miz said he wouldn’t abuse his power with USA Network execs. Orton turned his back on Miz. He said it might work on someone else, but not him. Miz said this isn’t about him tonight, it’s about all of them. Miz said they wanted New Day as their guests because, if everything goes as planned, he and Morrison could end up with a shot at the tag team titles.

New Day danced out to their music wearing their Raw Tag Team Titles. Kofi Kingston said they were “going at it hard with this verbal strong style,” so they deserved a live crowd. They said they’d laugh in their faces. Orton gave Kofi an RKO as soon as he entered the ring. Miz and Morrison threw Xavier out of the ring. Drew promptly ran out to his music. He attacked Orton. Miz bashed Drew from behind with the briefcase. Orton then gave Drew an RKO. As the three heels left, Drew began to lift himself up and smiled back at them while also clutching his shoulder and neck.

(Keller’s Analysis: There are a lot of moving parts in this, with the possibility of Miz cashing in MITB on his partner Orton, with Orton wanting to get his hands on Drew, but Drew also wanting to get his hands on Orton, while Miz & Morrison are vying for consideration for a tag title shot. They covered a decent amount of territory here.)

-The announcers hyped the Jeff Hardy vs. Riddle vs. Elias match in a Triple Threat Second Chance qualifying match. [c]

-The announcers hyped Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” at Survivor Series. They went to the announcers on camera who reacted to that news that Taker would be at the Survivor Series in person. They also noted that Braun Strowman, A.J. Styles, Sheamus, and Keith Lee are already on Team Raw.

-Elias sat mid-ring and strummed his guitar. He vowed to “sing a song right now.” He kept expecting to be interrupted, so he paused, then finally started. He felt “safe.” Of course, two bars into his song, Hardy interrupted with his entrance.

(1) JEFF HARDY vs. ELIAS vs. RIDDLE – Second Chance Triple Threat match to be on Team Raw

They replayed clips of the Hardy’s win over Elias in a “Guitar on a Pole” match last week. Riddle came third. His new graphic showed he’s just “Riddle” now. Yes, his first name has been removed officially by WWE, although his ring jacket still says “M. Riddle.” A minute in they showed Styles and “his enormous associate” watching on a monitor backstage. Elias threw Hardy into the ringpost as they cut to a break. [c]

Hardy launched off of Ridde’s back and dropkicked Elias hard into the corner. Hardy went for a Twist of Fate on Riddle, but Riddle blocked it. They punched away at each other. When Hardy set up another Twist of Fate, Elias recovered enough to give Hardy a high knee. Riddle then gave Elias a Bro Derick for the win. Riddle yelled into the camera, “You’re gonna have to deal with me, bro!”

WINNER: Riddle in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: They could have gone with any of these three, but Riddle being on the team gives them the most upside in terms of creating an angle in the match with someone that can gain from it.)

-Adam Pearce told Styles something that brought a smile to his face. “That’s why you’re the best,” he told Pearce. Charly Caruso approached and asked Styles what’s up. Styles said nothing, just talk amongst friends. As far as Riddle joining Team Raw, Styles said he’s happy “and he was the piece this team was needing.” Sheamus walked up to Styles and complained about Riddle. He blamed Styles. Sheamus said he’s an obnoxious punk and he’ll knock his head off his shoulders if he gets out of line. Styles said that’s not a winning attitude, and they have to work together as a team. He said they need a team meeting. Caruso asked Sheamus how Styles is doing as Team Captain. Sheamus said sternly that Styles is not his captain. Braun Strowman walked up to them and also said Styles is not his captain. [c]

-Phillips plugged Ricochet vs. Ali.

-They went backstage to Ali and the rest of Retribution. Ali said Ricochet made a conscious decision to stand alone last week. He said if he believes one man can make a difference, that’s a lie. He said when he accepts that’s a lie, maybe they will accept him. Reckoning said some pink green-haired trash is laughing at their suffering. Ali said no mercy was shown to them, so no mercy will be shown to Ricochet. Ali introduced the four other members by name. He said they will not rest “until we shut you down.”

-The announcers at ringside reacted. Then they commented on highlights of Cedric & Shelton Benjamin beating New Day last week in a non-title tag team match.

-Backstage Drew Gulak interrupted Hurt Business chatting. He pitched himself, touting that he’s the 24/7 Champion. “We’ll be unstoppable.” MVP asked if he was serious. He said yes. MVP said they’re not accepting applications right now. Bobby Lashley yanked on Gulak’s tie, and it was a clip-on tie. MVP took offense to that. Gulak said it’s tactical because he needs to save time as 24/7 Champion. Hurt Business attacked him. R-Truth showed up and pinned Gulak to win the title.

(Keller’s Analysis: I think clip-on ties get a bad rap. What’s wrong with them, really?)

-Lana made her ring entrance. [c]

(2) LANA vs. SHAYNA BASZLER

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke joined the commentators at ringside and talked about everyone needing to get on the same page. The announcers reviewed Team Raw and Team Smackdown (so far). Lana jumped Baszler from behind and went for a sleeper. Baszler threw her off of her, then hit a running knee to the gut. Baszler stomped on Lana’s arm a minute later. Baszler demolished Lana, then lifted her shoulder at two before applying the Kirafuda Clutch for the tapout win.

WINNER: Baszler in 2:00.

-Bazler threw Lana to ringside. Jax lifted for a Samoan Drop through the table. Rose and Brooke intervened to save Lana. Baszler tried to keep the peace. Saxton said this team has a lot of issues to work through. [c]

-Backstage, Mandy and Dana were chatting when Lana approached them. Lana thanked them for helping her. Mandy said they didn’t do it for her, they did it to send a message to Nia and Baszler because Lana cost them the tag team titles last week. Lana said she trying to help. Mandy said if she wants to help, just stay out of their business next time. Lana made a pouty face.

[HOUR TWO]

-Styles made his way to the ring with his new enforcer friend for a “Team Raw meeting.” He said Raw is going to be triumphant over Smackdown at Survivor Series with him as their captain. He said with their leadership, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with. He introduced Keith Lee first. Then Riddle. Then Sheamus. And finally Braun. Styles said they were missing the final piece until Riddle qualified, but now their team is a masterpiece. Riddle interrupted and said he recalls him trying to take a cheap shot at him last week, and he owes him a receipt. Styles said it was an unfortunate slip. Sheamus then called Lee a hypocrite considering he attacked him from behind last week. “Don’t think I’ve forgotten what you did, fella!” Sheamus said. Braun interrupted their arguing and said he’d beat up both of them. Styles stepped between them and said, “As team captain…” Braun said he’s not the captain. Riddle told them they all need to chill. Styles called him the voice of reason. Riddle suggested “sick code names.” He named Styles “Skipper.” He named Braun “Mongoose.” He named Keith “Bro Lee.” He called Sheamus, “Fireface.” Sheamus didn’t like that. Sheamus said it wasn’t a ginger joke, but rather when his face gets angry, his face turns red. Sheamus laughed and said it’s true. Sheamus asked if Riddle’s code name is “Dopey.” Riddle smiled and said, “How’d you guess?”

Styles asked if they have any idea what they’re up against. He then talked about the signature moves of the Team Smackdown members. He said they’ll go down if they don’t work together. They seemed to settle down until he again declared himself Team Captain. Styles said he knew this was going to happen, so time for Plan B. Styles said he figured this would happen, but he already ran it by Pearce. He said Sheamus & Braun vs. Riddle & Lee later, with Styles as the guest referee. He said they’d gain respect for each other. [c]

(3) RIDDLE & KEITH LEE vs. SHEAMUS & BRAUN STROWMAN

Riddle mistakenly kneed Styles a few minutes in. Sheamus rolled up Riddle, but Styles couldn’t make the count. Sheamus yelled at Styles. Riddle went to kick Sheamus, but Sheamus ducked so Riddle connected with Styles again. Lee and Braun entered, but Styles got between them and was inadvertently squashed. Styles’s big bodyguard stepped onto the ring apron as they cut to a break. [c]