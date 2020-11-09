WWE Smackdown Ratings: Uptick in ratings continue after FS1 dropff two weeks ago, key metrics and demo ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown drew 2.315 million viewers, up from last week’s final viewership tally of 2.286 million viewers. Two weeks ago, Smackdown was moved to FS1 to accommodate a World Series game on Fox, and it’s viewership was cut by more than half to 881,000. The prior four weeks averaged 2.142 million. The increase in viewership coincides with the Roman Reigns-Jey Uso storyline developing, plus the post-Draft roster including Daniel Bryan returning to the mix.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Smackdown drew a 0.7 rating, the best of the night among all broadcast programs. It’s total viewership was tied for second-to-last among all shows, with seven drawing higher ratings.

