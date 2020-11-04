WWE Monday Night Raw ratings report including stiff competition from political news shows on eve of election plus football, key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Nov. 2 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.20 rating, down from the 1.24, 1.26, and 1.30 rating of the prior four weeks. It’s tied for the lowest rating since July 13.

The show opened with 1.767 million viewers in the first hour, then dropped slightly to 1.747 million in the second hour, and 1.455 million in the third hour. That’s a first-to-third hour dropoff of 312,000, above the yearly average dropoff of 252,000.

One year ago, Raw drew a 1.70 rating. Two years ago, Raw drew a 1.95 rating.

The biggest news is how far WWE dropped in the cable ratings in the 18-49 demo, although that is due primarily it airing on election eve. Raw’s three hours dropped out of their usual top five spots in the 18-49 demo, in spots no. 7, 10, and 15.

The top three spots were held by Monday Night Football programming on ESPN. Eight of the top 15 shows were news shows.

