11/11 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on Escobar vs. Atlas for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Burch & Lorcan vs. Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Championships, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 11, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY MATT HUSTWAITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

– Johnny Gargano was in the ring with a spinning wheel. The wheel had the names of wrestlers on it. Gargano talked about his championship win on the Halloween Havoc special and his championship “curse”. He said that “where there’s a wheel, there’s a way” as he talked about ending the curse and giving an NXT North American Championship match to whomever the wheel landed on. Gargano led a “spin the wheel” chant and he spun the wheel. The wheel was rigged to land on enhancement wrestler Leon Ruff, who Gargano called out to the ring.

(1) LEON RUFF vs. JOHNNY GARGANO (c) for the NXT North American Championship

Gargano baited Ruff and sent him into the corner. Gargano unloaded on Ruff in the corner and soon followed with a press slam. Ruff came back with a leaping clothesline but Gargano sent Ruff to the floor, with Ruff catching his leg on the ring steps as he fell. Gargano threw Ruff into the barricade in front of where Damian Priest was watching. Priest and Gargano had a face-off and Priest made his way closer. A spooked Gargano took the action back into the ring but was rolled up by Ruff for a two-count. Gargano tried a quick pin attempt of his own for a two-count. Gargano launched Ruff into the turnbuckle. Priest distracted Gargano and Ruff made the surprise pin for the even more surprising win.

WINNER: Leon Ruff at 3:35 to win the NXT North American Championship(!)

– Ruff posed on the entrance stage with Priest as everyone expressed shock at his victory. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: The Gargano Curse of losing championships on the first defense continues. Despite this being part of the story coming into the match, this was still an incredibly surprising result. It goes without saying that this is just a part of the Gargano – Priest feud, but I’m still intrigued to see where Ruff goes from here as champion. I must admit, I got a guilty chuckle out of seeing the title belt slip down to Ruff’s feet when he tried to wear it around his skinny waist.)

– In the gym room, McKenzie Mitchell and Damian Priest congratulated Leon Ruff on his championship victory. William Regal and other members of the roster were also there as Ruff still had his win sinking in. Priest warns Ruff that Gargano is going to arrive at any minute to kick Ruff’s ass, so Priest gave Ruff his car keys and Ruff took off. Gargano appeared and got into a shoving match with Priest.

– Legado Del Fantasma were in the ring as footage from earlier in the day aired of Jake Atlas attacking Joaquin Wilde with a baseball bat.

(2) JAKE ATLAS vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR (c) (w/Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Escobar took control early with a series of strikes. Both wrestlers ran the ropes and Atlas hit a dropkick which sent Escobar to the floor. Atlas got Escobar back into the ring and Escobar hit an enziguri. Escobar locked in a leg scissor submission. Atlas escaped but was driven back down to the mat by Escobar after Atlas attempted a hurricanrana. Escobar worked over Atlas with a kick combo in the corner. Atlas came back with big punches which took Escobar down to a knee. Mendoza tried to interfere with a pipe but Atlas fought him off and used the pipe himself on Mendoza and Wilde. Atlas hit Escobar with a blockbuster for a two-count before the show went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Mendoza and Wilde were sent to the back by the referee. Escobar worked over Atlas with strikes and then sent him into the corner for a hurricanrana. Escobar went up top and hit a frog splash for a two count. Altas hit a dropkick as he mounted a comeback. Atlas hit Escobar with a German Suplex. Atlas scored a two-count after drilling Escobar with a big kick. Atlas mounted Escobar and lay into him with punches. Atlas got Escobar to his feet and, after laying in some more punches, went to the top rope for an Old School. However, Escobar shoved him off, sending Atlas crashing into the announce table. Escobar threw Atlas into the ring steps and returned to the ring as the referee started the ten count.

Atlas made it back to the apron at the nine-count and dropped Escobar on the top rope, sending Escobar to the outside. Atlas ran the ropes and hit a bad looking suicide dive. Atlas got Escobar back in the ring and covered him for a two-count. Atlas kept trying to pin Escobar but couldn’t get a three-count. Atlas hit a standing moonsault for another two-count. Escobar blocked a Rainbow DDT and hit a Legado for the win.

WINNER: Santos Escobar at 15:00 to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

– Dexter Lumis was shown backstage drawing Cameron Grimes and a zombie referee. The camera then cut to Raquel Gonzalez who was on her way to the ring. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: A good match that was designed to make both wrestlers look good. Atlas hurt his case a little with some botched moves, including the suicide dive where he tripped himself up in the ropes slightly. This has been a nice little mini-feud, with Atlas getting the chance to grow as a character. Escobar is almost being held back at this point though, I’m looking forward to him getting a long match to really unleash.)

– Shotzi Blackhart gave a pre-recorded promo and told the story behind her mini-tank. It is significant to her because it represents her family members who are in the military. Blackheart said that even though Candice LeRae thinks they are even, they are “way past even”. Blackheart vowed to kick LeRae’s ass.

– Raquel Gonzalez made her entrance for her match with Xia Li, following Li’s challenge last week. Li’s entrance music played but Boa came out instead. Boa told Gonzalez that Li couldn’t be there and apologized. Gonzalez reminded Boa that it was Li who made the challenge. Boa apologized again and went to leave but Gonzalez nailed him with a big boot. Gonzalez destroyed Boa, throwing him into the barricade at ringside and dropping him with a chokeslam. Gonzalez talked trash and left Boa writhing in pain in the ring. The lights cut out and images of dragons appeared on the video screens around the arena. An older Asian man appeared and gave a letter to a fearful and apologetic Boa before writing something in Chinese on Boa’s hand. Boa freaked out as the show went to commercial. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: I am still intrigued by what story is developing here with Li, Boa and now this mystery man. That said, after that angle I am little worried they are diving into the uber-creative mode of storytelling that WWE generally are just no good at. It would be a shame if this turned into something hokey, as Li is a talented wrestler with much potential. The highlight of this segment was easily Gonzalez’s beatdown of Boa, she really comes across as a legitimate badass.)

– McKenzie Mitchell began to interview August Grey (the former Anthony Green) backstage but Timothy Thatcher showed up and attacked Grey before he could say anything. Thatcher threw Grey through Dexter Lumis’ artwork and had a staredown with Lumis which was broken up by William Regal.

– As entrances for the Candice LeRae vs. Toni Storm match took place, a pre-taped promo from LeRae aired picture-in-picture. LeRae no-sold her destroying of Shotzi Blackheart’s tank and called Storm a “punk rock poser”.

(3) TONI STORM vs. CANDICE LERAE

LeRae initially controlled the match but Storm quickly turned the tide with a headlock takedown. Storm locked in a wristlock and LeRae countered the hold into a pin attempt. LeRae went for a suplex which was countered by Storm with a suplex of her own. Storm hit a basement dropkick followed by a big boot. LeRae took a powder at ringside and moved out the way when Storm followed her and charged. Storm crashed into the ringsteps as the show went to picture-in-picture commercial. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

LeRae hit a backbreaker on Storm and went up top for a moonsault, which Storm avoided. Storm rocks LeRae with a headbutt that affected Storm too. With both wrestlers down, the referee began the ten-count. Both Storm and LeRae made it back up at the eight-count. Back and forth strikes between both wrestlers before Storm launched LeRae with a German suplex. Storm took complete control of the match, landing a Hip Attack in the corner and following it up with fisherman’s suplex for a two-count. Storm went for a top rope leg drop but LeRae avoided the move and made a quick cover for a two-count. LeRae tried to lock in a submission but was kicked away by Storm. LeRae drove Storm into the second turnbuckle and rolled her up for the win, using the ropes for leverage.

WINNER: Candice LeRae at 10:15

Storm attacked LeRae after the match but the mystery person in the ‘Scream’ mask ran in to help LeRae. Shotzi Blackheart ran-in to even the odds for Storm but, eventually, the heels won out. LeRae dropped Blackheart with the Wicked Stepsister as the mystery person revealed themselves as Indi Hartwell.

– Breezango cut a promo backstage to hype their NXT Tag Team Championship match later in the show. Fandango and Breeze talked about the years of fighting it took for them to finally win gold. Breeze declared that he and Fandango were going to become two-time champions tonight. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: Nothing wrong with the match, and I like that they have finally revealed that Indi Hartwell is officially aligned with the Garganos, but it was strange to have the recently returned Toni Storm as the “other player” in the equation. Hopefully, she stays in the mix and works a program with LeRae, otherwise, her spot in the match could’ve gone to anyone else on the roster, such was how inconsequential it was.

– Timothy Thatcher made his entrance for a match, as opposed to the customary ‘Thatch as Thatch Can’ segment. His opponent was Dexter Lumis, who slithered into the ring.

(4) DEXTER LUMIS vs. TIMOTHY THATCHER

Lumis immediately took down Thatcher as the bell rang with a Thesz Press. Thatcher cleared out to the floor to regroup as Lumis stared him down from the ring. Thatcher went for a takedown but Lumis managed to gain the upper hand. Thatcher landed an uppercut and managed to take down Lumis. Both wrestlers went back and forth on the mat, with Thatcher going after Lumis’ ankle. Lumis went flying thanks to a Thatcher belly-to-belly suplex but he came right back, taunting Thatcher by slithering across the ring. Thatcher locked in a bow and arrow hold, which Lumis managed to break after freeing his arm and hitting Thatcher with crossface punches. Lumis hit Thatcher with a spinebuster, soon followed by a dropkick. Lumis tossed Thatcher to ringside but sold his arm afterwards. This allowed time for Thatcher to recover and he rocked Lumis with an uppercut when Lumis came to ringside. Thatcher hit Lumis with an axe handle to the back and drove Lumis’ shoulder into the ringpost as the show went to commercial. [c]

Thatcher hit a big double underhook suplex on Lumis for a two-count. Thatcher quickly went for another pin attempt, but Lumis again kicked out at two. Lumis fought back with a suplex and a leg drop. Lumis took to the top rope but Thatcher met him and crotched him on the top rope. Thatcher went for a superplex but Lumis blocked it and shoved Thatcher down to the mat. Thatcher rebounded and tried again but he was shoved back to the mat once more by Lumis, who hit a Swanton Bomb. Lumis stared a hole through Thatcher before going for the Kata Gatame. Thatcher blocked the submission. Cameron Grimes appeared on the apron and Thatcher sent Lumis crashing into him, before rolling him up for a pinfall victory.

WINNER: Timothy Thatcher at 13:35

– Grimes attacked Lumis after the match and covered his head with a sack. Grimes taunted Lumis, who grabbed a chair and swung at Grimes. Grimes beat up on Lumis and sat him in the chair before hitting a Cave-In stomp.

– Johnny Gargano was outside William Regal’s office. Regal came out and Gargano claimed to have calmed down. Gargano insisted that his title loss should be reversed, but Regal said that the decision stands. Gargano was irate as Beth Pheonix plugged a Prime Target segment on Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai for after the commercial break. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: Good to finally see Thatcher get a win against someone with name value, albeit thanks to an outside distraction. I’d rather Thatcher move into a feud with someone more significant than August Grey though, as appears to be the case. Lumis and Grimes appear to be on a collision course again, likely in another gimmick match – hopefully not as contrived as the Haunted House of Terror match from Halloween Havoc.)

– Tommaso Ciampa was backstage and talked about his career and his training with Killer Kowalski and Harley Race, who “didn’t need to tell people they were tough – they were just tough”. Ciampa lamented the current generation of wrestlers, who complain and get rewarded. Ciampa called himself old-school, and said he never thought he’d be the last of a dying breed. He said that the 2020 locker room culture was going to change and that he is that change.

– The ‘Prime Target’ segment began with Rhea Ripley recalling wrestling in an empty arena at WrestleMania, where she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Charlotte. Footage from Io Shirai’s title win was shown, and Shirai spoke in Japanese about being a disciplined champion who has beaten the best over the past few months. Shirai said she isn’t afraid of nightmares, referring to Ripley. NXT coaches shared their thoughts on the two wrestlers and the segment ended with both wrestlers saying they would leave the match as NXT Women’s Champion.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: I love the Prime Target segments, and the sports-like authenticity they bring to the show. More of this and less of the “sports-entertainment” that is infusing NXT more and more each week, please.)

– Pat McAfee and his crew entered the arena, with McAfee’s “For the Brand” logo adorning the video screens. McAfee took a microphone and put over Pete Dunne, Lorcan and Burch. McAfee bragged about tweeting with Tom Brady and his various business ventures. McAfee called the fans “dumb” and went to join the commentary team for the main event. [c]

(5) BREEZANGO (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs. DANNY BURCH & ONEY LORCAN (c) for the NXT Tag Team Championships

Breezango rushed Burch & Lorcan as soon as the bell rang and the match started with an all-in brawl. The action spilled to the floor and Breeze launched Burch into the barricade. Breeze rolled Burch back into the ring and Fandango unloaded with a series of strikes. Breezango tagged in-and-out as they isolated Burch in their corner. Breeze hit Burch with a suplex for a one-count and Burch managed to get to his corner to tag in Lorcan. Lorcan was quickly isolated in Breezango’s corner though, and he was worked over in the same way that Burch was earlier. Lorcan blocked a suplex and tagged in Burch, who went back and forth with Fandango. Fandango draped Burch over the top rope and Breeze came for a double-team move that sent Burch to ringside. The action broke down on the floor as Lorcan got involved. Breeze hit Lorcan with a superkick and threw Burch into Pat McAfee at the announce desk. Breeze and Pete Dunne have a staredown as the show went to a picture-in-picture commercial. [c]

Breeze catapulted Burch into the ringpost. Both wrestlers tagged out to their partners and Fandango ran wild, taking out both opponents. Fandango hit a huge clothesline on Lorcan and hit a Falcon Arrow for a two-count. Breeze dove to ringside aiming for Burch, but Dunne pulled Burch out of the way. Fandango then dove out to take down Burch and Dunne. Fandango returned to the ring and took to the top rope but was crotched by Lorcan. Lorcan tried to hit a superplex but Fandango fought him off. McAfee caused a distraction at ringside but Drake Maverick ran out and dove on to McAfee after taking out Lorcan with an enziguri. Dunne took out Maverick as Fandango hit the Last Dance Leg Drop for a nearfall. Dunne punched out Breeze to prevent a tag thanks to the ref distraction by McAfee. Burch and Lorcan hit their double team DDT on Fandango for the win.

WINNERS: Burch & Lorcan at 10:00 to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships

– McAfee’s crew stood tall in the ring celebrating. Maverick appeared again and dove on to McAfee’s crew to a big pop from the crowd. Maverick quickly fell to the numbers game and was slammed on to the announce table by Dunne. Breezango tried to help Maverick but were also beaten down. McAfee hit Breeze with a punt kick as Breeze was held by Dunne and Burch. McAfee grabbed the camera and talked trash, declaring that his crew are the greatest team in NXT history and that the fans suck before the show went off the air.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: A top match with a hot finish thanks to Maverick’s interference and the believable nearfall following Fandango’s big leg drop. The attitude of McAfee’s crew is great, and McAfee himself was a riot on commentary. I imagine we’ll see a Wargames warmup match of sorts with McAfee’s Crew vs. Breezango, Maverick and Killian Dain. That should be a lot of fun.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: There was still enough of the good NXT in this show to counter the gradual seeping in of main roster style storytelling seen with the Xia Li and Cameron Grimes stories. It is really a stark contrast when these segments occur on the same show as the outstanding ‘Prime Target’ segments and main event matches like we saw tonight. The Gargano story will be interesting to see play out and I am very keen to see how Raquel Gonzalez continues to be built, as she was a big-time badass tonight. McAfee and his crew continue to be the highlight of NXT though, and it’s kind of a shame that it’s surely not a long-term deal. I hope to be proven wrong! With a few weeks still up their sleeve until the next Takeover, we should be in line for plenty of new storylines to be formed ahead of WarGames.

Make sure to check out Kelly Wells’ report for his perspective on this show and make sure to check out the PWT Talks NXT podcast in the Audio section. You can find me on Twitter at @mattyhuss.