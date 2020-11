FREE PODCAST 11/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Dehnel: Full Gear fallout, Cody reacts to loss, Omega reacts to win, Pac returns, live callers, emails (123 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch Contributor Joel Dehnel to talk AEW Dynamite with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the return of Pac and what it means to the company, Cody’s future angle with Shaq, MJF’s introduction to the Inner Circle and whether this sort of weekly material is effective for his growth as a heel in AEW, the announcement of Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley for December 2nd on Dynamite and the pros and cons that come along with that decision, and much more.

