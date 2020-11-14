FREE PODCAST 11/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: McIntyre shows up and confronts Reigns, wrestles Jey, Seth vs. Rey, live callers and emails (137 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers. They discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox with callers and emails including Drew McIntyre showing up to confront Roman Reigns and then wrestling Jey Uso in the main event, with all the possible ramifications for Survivor Series. Also, Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in their “Final Battle” with Murphy proving his loyalty, Sasha Banks celebrates, Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis, and more Survivor Series developments.

