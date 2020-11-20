11/18 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Lince Dorado vs. Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo vs. Akira Tozawa, Drew McIntyre features in two replay packages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 18, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe

Rarity: Drew McIntyre gets featured on replays of both Raw and Smackdown

(1) HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

Tozawa rolled up Carrillo for an early pin, but Carrillo kicked out and whipped Tozawa to the mat with an arm drag. Tozawa ducked a clothesline, Carrillo leapfrogged Tozawa, then arm dragged Tozawa with a middle-rope springboard. Tozawa was dazed in the corner but flipped Carrillo up and over the top rope to the apron. Carrillo attempted to spring back into the ring off the top rope, but Tozawa targeted said rope with a drop kick, sending Carrillo toppling to the canvas. Tozawa went to the top rope and landed a flying reverse elbow. He covered Carrillo for two. Joe suggested they call Tozawa’s maneuver the “ninja cannonball.”

Tozawa laid in a series of chops in the corner and covered for another two-count. Tozawa applied a chinlock. It didn’t take long for Carrillo to hoist Tozawa onto his shoulders, but Tozawa battled his way down. He went on to apply an octopus to Carrillo, wrenching on Carrillo’s right wrist. Carrillo got to his feet and broke free from the octopus. Tozawa fed Carrillo a kick, and Carrillo flipped him backward to belly flop on the mat. Carrillo hit two clotheslines and a spinning kick to Tozawa’s face. He followed up with a rolling moonsault, then covered for two. Carrillo hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, then landed the face-first sitout powerbomb. This was good for three.

WINNER: Humberto Carrillo by pinfall in 5:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Brief match, nothing notable.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Rollins vs. Mysterio from Smackdown

Replay of Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso from Smackdown

Match rundown for upcoming PPV Survivor Series

Video package for McIntyre vs. Orton

Replay of McIntyre vs. Orton from Raw

(2) LINCE DORADO (w/Gran Metalik) vs. ANGEL GARZA

During his entrance, the commentators discussed Garza’s affection for the women of the world. Joe declared that “roses are a big deal.” Garza ducked between the ropes early on to avoid confrontation, but Dorado soon controlled Garza on the mat. Garza reversed into an arm bar, but Dorado snap mared Garza to break free. Dorado used a sunset flip to pin Garza for two. Dorado took Garza down with a hurricanrana, but Garza soon knocked Dorado to the floor off the top rope. Garza ripped off his pants and we cut to break.

Back in the ring, Garza was pounding on Dorado’s back in the corner. He hit a running kick to Dorado’s chest, then pinned Dorado for two. Garza kept Dorado on the mat, grinding his elbow against Garza’s face. Joe was complimentary of this “despicable wrestling.” Garza set up Dorado on the middle turnbuckle. He went for a running knee strike but Dorado slipped to safety, then got to his feet and kicked Garza in the face. Dorado climbed to the top turnbuckle and landed a high cross body into a pinning two-count.

Dorado leveled Garza with back-to-back clotheslines, then again with a suplex. Dorado briefly paced the ring before slamming Garza’s face into the middle turnbuckle. Garza came back with a superkick, then Dorado immediately slammed Garza’s face into the mat. Dorado hit a low-altitude drop kick, then pinned for another two-count. Dorado sidestepped a double barrel drop kick from Dorado, then hit an inverted slingshot suplex. Garza covered for two.

Garza tried to set up the wing clipper, but Garza slipped free. Garza persisted and kneed Dorado in the face, and Dorado returned fire with a kick to Garza’s head. Both men collapsed to the mat. The wrestlers got to their feet and briefly exchanged chops, then Garza landed a superkick and transitioned into the wing clipper. Garza covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Angel Garza by pinfall in 7:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: A marginally interesting match featuring some innovative moves, a both-men-down session, and a teased finisher. Not bad.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.4

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42

