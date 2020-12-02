12/2 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: “Winter is Coming” special headlined by Kenny Omega challenging Jon Moxley for AEW World Title, plus Jericho vs. Kaz, Cody & Darby vs. Starks & Cage, Battle Royal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE: WINTER IS COMING PRIMER

DECEMBER 2, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.

AEW Presents Winter is Coming…War is Here

AEW Dark Results

Shawn Spears defeated KTB

Ricky Starks defeated Damian Fenrir

Brandon Cutler defeated Danny Limelight

Peter Avalon defeated Jon Cruz

Shanna defeated Tesha Price

KiLynn King defeated Katalina Perez

The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) defeated Adam Priest & Sean Maluta

Leva Bates defeated Alex Gracia

The Gunn Club (Austin, Billy & Colten Gunn) defeated Angel Fashion, VSK, & Shawn Donavan

Matt Sydal defeated Aaron Solow

Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) defeated Baron Black & Fuego Del Sol

Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Cezar Bononi & Ryzin

Ivelisse defeated Lindsay Snow

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) defeated Bobby Wayward & George South Jr.

Luther & Serpentico defeated Alex Chamberlain & Seth Gargis

Red Velvet defeated Lady Frost

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus defeated Dark Order’s “5” & “10” and Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 pic.twitter.com/pMEFApiADW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2020

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal (MJF, Wardlow, Miro, Kip Sabian, Orange Cassidy, Shawn Spears, Scorpio Sky, Matt Sydal, Marq Quen, Matt Hardy, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Sammy Guevara, Hangman Adam Page, Isiah Kassidy )

Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch

Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

Final Thoughts

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1334181315760041984/photo/1

All signs point to this week’s episode of Dynamite being one of their best yet! Most of their stars (and soon to be stars) will be on display throughout the night, culminating in the Pay-Per-View level main-event: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. I don’t have much to say that PWTorch columnist Zach Heydorn didn’t already say in his excellent column this morning (LINK), which I strongly encourage you to read. His take on the booking is spot on.

The only thing I will continue to harp on is the absence of the AEW Women’s Champion from the card. This card is clearly a showcase for casual/new viewers and the only women’s match on the card is Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch? If a card showing off the best that your promotion has to offer doesn’t include much of your women’s division (or your women’s champion), then you have clearly been neglecting your women’s division. Additionally, Baker has done a phenomenal job getting herself over and is a smart inclusion on the show, but her in-ring work hasn’t reached the level of her character work and I worry that a bad women’s match will leave a bad taste in new viewers’ mouths.

RECOMMENDED: AEW HITS & MISSES 11/25: Omega-Moxley contract signing, Powerhouse Hobbs, Tazz-Cody exchange, Hangman vs. Silver, Pac & Fenix vs. Butcher & Blade, more