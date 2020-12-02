12/2 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: “Winter is Coming” special headlined by Kenny Omega challenging Jon Moxley for AEW World Title, plus Jericho vs. Kaz, Cody & Darby vs. Starks & Cage, Battle Royal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE: WINTER IS COMING PRIMER
DECEMBER 2, 2020
AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST
BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Arena
This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.
AEW Presents Winter is Coming…War is Here
AEW Dark Results
- Shawn Spears defeated KTB
- Ricky Starks defeated Damian Fenrir
- Brandon Cutler defeated Danny Limelight
- Peter Avalon defeated Jon Cruz
- Shanna defeated Tesha Price
- KiLynn King defeated Katalina Perez
- The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) defeated Adam Priest & Sean Maluta
- Leva Bates defeated Alex Gracia
- The Gunn Club (Austin, Billy & Colten Gunn) defeated Angel Fashion, VSK, & Shawn Donavan
- Matt Sydal defeated Aaron Solow
- Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) defeated Baron Black & Fuego Del Sol
- Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Cezar Bononi & Ryzin
- Ivelisse defeated Lindsay Snow
- The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) defeated Bobby Wayward & George South Jr.
- Luther & Serpentico defeated Alex Chamberlain & Seth Gargis
- Red Velvet defeated Lady Frost
- Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus defeated Dark Order’s “5” & “10” and Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss
Latest Rankings Released
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 pic.twitter.com/pMEFApiADW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2020
Dynamite Matches and Segments
- Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks
- The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal (MJF, Wardlow, Miro, Kip Sabian, Orange Cassidy, Shawn Spears, Scorpio Sky, Matt Sydal, Marq Quen, Matt Hardy, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Sammy Guevara, Hangman Adam Page, Isiah Kassidy )
- Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch
- Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian
- Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship
Final Thoughts
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1334181315760041984/photo/1
All signs point to this week’s episode of Dynamite being one of their best yet! Most of their stars (and soon to be stars) will be on display throughout the night, culminating in the Pay-Per-View level main-event: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. I don’t have much to say that PWTorch columnist Zach Heydorn didn’t already say in his excellent column this morning (LINK), which I strongly encourage you to read. His take on the booking is spot on.
The only thing I will continue to harp on is the absence of the AEW Women’s Champion from the card. This card is clearly a showcase for casual/new viewers and the only women’s match on the card is Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch? If a card showing off the best that your promotion has to offer doesn’t include much of your women’s division (or your women’s champion), then you have clearly been neglecting your women’s division. Additionally, Baker has done a phenomenal job getting herself over and is a smart inclusion on the show, but her in-ring work hasn’t reached the level of her character work and I worry that a bad women’s match will leave a bad taste in new viewers’ mouths.
