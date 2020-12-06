12/7 NXT TAKEOVER RESULTS: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report including Undisputed Era vs. McAfee’s Crew in WarGames, Team Blackheart vs. Team LeRae, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TAKEOVER XXXII REPORT

DECEMBER 7, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON WWE NETWORK

REPORT BY MATT HUSTWAITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

– A hype video for the event opened the show, to the tune of ‘War Pigs’ by Black Sabbath.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: The use of a well known, dare I say iconic, song combined with the typically well-produced video package makes for a real big-league feel. Love it.)

– Alicia Taylor introduced the women’s WarGames match and introduced the competitors, including Shotzi Blackheart debuting a new and improved mini-tank(!)

(1) TEAM LERAE (Candace LeRae, Toni Storm, Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai) vs. TEAM BLACKHEART (Shotzi Blackheart, Io Shirai, Ember Moon & Rhea Ripley) – WarGames Match

Dakota Kai and Ember Moon started the match for their respective teams. Kai and Moon exchanged hard blows from the bell. Kai applied a sleeper but Moon rolled out of the hold. Moon took Kai down with a corkscrew hurricanrana and unloaded with aggressive offense. Kai turned the tables with a Scorpion Kick and mounted Moon for ground and pound strikes. Moon avoided a Go To Kick and scored with a superkick of her own. Kai hit a Code Red before the clock counted down to bring Shotzi Blackheart into the match.

Blackheart reached under the ring before entering the cage and retrieved a tool box and crowbar. She didn’t use the weapons straight away though, instead going after Kai with her hands.