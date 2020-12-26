FREE PODCAST 12/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (12-28-15) McNeill & Caldwell speculate on WrestleMania in 2016, talk Lesnar, Triple H, Sasha, Cena, Becky, New Day (87 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the December 28, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch’s Pat McNeill and James Caldwell hosted the WWE Monday Night Raw post-show talking with callers about Sasha Banks, John Cena, Triple H, Becky Lynch, New Day, Brock Lesnar, Alberto Del Rio, Roman Reigns, and WrestleMania speculation.

