FREE PODCAST 1/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Talking bottle episodes in television and wrestling with Justin McClelland, wrestlers that should be irredeemable as heels, Wrestle Kingdom, more (94 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s show is a bit of an experiment/deviation, as we look at tropes in the television genre that can potentially work with pro wrestling – and in this case it’s the bottle episode of sitcoms. Rich and Justin discuss their favorite iterations of the trope, wrestlers that could do the trope service, as well as a little potpourri towards the end covering Justin’s thoughts on Wrestle Kingdom, what shows he’s watching wrestling-wise so far in the new year, and more.

